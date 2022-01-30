Martin foundation gives $5K to establish Tony Rice Music Scholarship Fund

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation has awarded $5,000 to the Rockingham County Educational Foundation to help establish the Tony Rice Music Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship pays tribute to the famed singer-songwriter and longtime Rockingham County resident who died in 2020. Rice is widely recognized as one of the greatest acoustic guitar players of all time. Among his many awards, Rice was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2013; was named instrumental Performer of the Year multiple years; and was named the Charlie Poole Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2015.

The scholarship is a partnership between RCEF and Piedmont Folk Legacies. Based in Eden, N.C., Piedmont Folk Legacies is known internationally for its work to preserve, develop, and showcase traditional Piedmont music.