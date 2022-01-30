Martin foundation gives $5K to establish Tony Rice Music Scholarship Fund

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation has awarded $5,000 to the Rockingham County Educational Foundation to help establish the Tony Rice Music Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship pays tribute to the famed singer-songwriter and longtime Rockingham County resident who died in 2020. Rice is widely recognized as one of the greatest acoustic guitar players of all time. Among his many awards, Rice was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2013; was named instrumental Performer of the Year multiple years; and was named the Charlie Poole Music Festival Lifetime Achievement Award recipient in 2015.
The scholarship is a partnership between RCEF and Piedmont Folk Legacies. Based in Eden, N.C., Piedmont Folk Legacies is known internationally for its work to preserve, develop, and showcase traditional Piedmont music.
“Tony’s legacy lives on in the many musicians who have been inspired and influenced by his transformational artistry with the acoustic guitar,” said Louise Price, president of Piedmont Folk Legacies. “With this scholarship, we seek to honor his memory while ensuring this influence continues for future generations of musicians. Tony Rice gave of himself in all realms, and we are honored to give back to him in this way by continuing his work in the lives of future artists.”
The fund was established in 2021 and has raised $9,777 of a $25,000 minimum goal to endow the scholarship. Each year, a scholarship review committee will evaluate applications and make the scholarship awards. Preference will be given to Rockingham County high school students planning to study music in college; however, adult learners wishing to return to school for the study of music will be eligible for scholarship funds, as well.
“We’re honored to be a partner with Piedmont Folk Legacies on the Tony Rice Music Scholarship,” said Jenny Edwards, RCEF’s executive director. “Local support of this scholarship has been tremendous. Mr. Rice was an incredibly accomplished musician who always made time for young musicians he met at festivals. This scholarship will not only help emerging local musicians but will ensure that Mr. Rice’s memory lives on.”
The Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation supports music, arts, education and environmental action groups. Foundation trustees manage assets conservatively to promote long-term planning.
For more information about the Tony Rice Music Scholarship, contact Louise Price at (336) 253-9744 or Jenny Edwards at (336) 347-3829. To donate to the scholarship fund, text “Tony” to 24-365.
PFL is a 501©(3) nonprofit with a mission to promote and preserve the musical and cultural legacy of the Piedmont region and to celebrate its influence on the development of American vernacular music, as exemplified by Charlie Poole.
RCEF is a 501©(3) nonprofit with a mission to provide leadership, advocacy and program resources to increase the education levels of residents to make our community thrive as an attractive place to live, work and do business. As a component of its regular work, RCEF serves as a regranting organization for the purposes of advancing childhood and adult education of Rockingham County residents.