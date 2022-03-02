Masks now optional on RCS buses, school transportation

EDEN—Administrators with the Rockingham County Schools announced on Monday that students will no longer be required to wear masks on buses or other school transportation.

The move came after the Centers for Disease Control on Feb. 25 lifted mask requirements for people traveling via public and private school transportation, including early care and education/child care programs.

The CDC made the change in response to updated guidance from health leaders about community infection rates and universal mask mandates.

Students and staff are free to wear face masks, which will be optional throughout RCS. All other COVID-19 updates from RCS will be posted on the district website at: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control regarding masking guidelines and COVID-19, link to https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/masks/mask-travel-guidance.html.