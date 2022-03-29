Massive fire destroys vacant Reidsville tobacco stemmery, 20 agencies respond

REIDSVILLE – Tanker trucks from throughout the county lined U.S. 29 from early Monday morning until midday as firefighters from more than 20 agencies fought to extinguish a blaze at a vacant American Tobacco Company building — one of area's largest fires in recent times.

Emergency crews received calls from area residents and train crews from Norfolk & Southern Railroad at about 3:30 a.m. with reports of a fire at the complex of buildings known as the tobacco company's "sheds" at 125 Narrow Gauge Road.

Long-vacated, the three-story wood and brick building that caught fire was known as "The Stemmery" and stood within a few feet of the railroad tracks along U.S. 29 Business, adjacent to the approximately 90-acre property. One longtime resident of the area estimated the building size at about 90,000 square feet.

Firefighters reported having trouble accessing the fenced-in building and trains were forced to slow to as little as 10 m.p.h. or stop to allow emergency crews access to the inferno. The fire was especially aggressive because wood was stored within it, officials said. That wood caused flames to spread across the span of the facility, they explained.

Despite challenges, though, crews contained the fire by noon, officials said. Crews stayed on the scene for more than 16 hours, returning to the site several times Monday night to extinguish hot spots that had reignited in the rubble.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

A number of warehouses and sheds are located near the stemmery, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to them, officials reported.

To further ensure the safety of the firefighters on Monday, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates stayed in contact with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. to determine the strength and direction of the day's winds.

Oregon Hill Fire Station crews were helped by firefighters from across Rockingham County, as well as fellow paid and volunteer firefighting teams from several neighboring counties.

Parts of US-29, and Madison and South Scales streets near Wal-Mart were closed for several hours to allow tankers quick access to fire hydrants nearby.

Crews shuttled water from four hydrants, including one near Wal-Mart, where tankers refilled 130 times, officials and firefighters said.

“It was so involved, we couldn’t put it out, but we used the water to contain the fire and keep it from spreading,” one firefighter said.

“Given the age of building and the period of time it’s been vacant, this created a heavy fire load where the fire just grew and grew,” Cates said.

Cates credited the combined actions of the county’s 9-1-1 operators, firefighters, rescue squads, emergency service personnel, the sheriff’s department and the N.C. Department of Transportation with containing the fire by noon Monday.

Emergency personnel from Alamance, Caswell and Guilford counties stood by at the local departments to handle other area fire calls while local crews attacked the huge blaze.

During a Monday afternoon news conference, Cates said: "This fire could have been deadly if we didn't have the countywide effort we saw today. Their service, both today and every day, should be commemorated. It really shows the camaraderie between stations and crews across the county and beyond the Rockingham County border. I cannot thank them enough for their efforts today."

Cates stressed the importance of volunteers and the “outpouring of support from our fire community ... These people are volunteers. They have jobs,'' he said. “They gave up their jobs today to come out here and fight this fire.''

The remains of the building are “very, very insecure,” Cates said, noting he has spoken with demolition crews and the building's owners “to ensure the integrity of the building and the safety of those who may have to do any type of follow-up investigation.''

Much of the building already has caved in, and further collapse may be imminent, Cates said. Right now, conditions are too dangerous for Rockingham County Fire Marshal Anthony Crowder and other investigators to go inside.

The unidentified property owners told Cates the building had stored some “expensive wood” and the owners are cooperating with the fire investigation, Cates said.

In recent years, Tobacco Pine, LLC, a reclaimed lumber company, owned by the late Clarence “Duck” Evans of Rockingham County, used the stemmery building “to provide high-quality, antique reclaimed wood products that add character to the home or business, while being affordable to the average American,” according to one website.

They had torn down most of the 63 storage sheds on the property, making “a positive impact on the environment with minimally invasive deconstruction techniques and waste disposal.”

Although damages were heavy to the historic property, no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Cates, Crowder and other investigators were back at the fire scene early Tuesday to assess the damages and determine how best to handle demolition.