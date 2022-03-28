Massive fire destroys vacant Reidsville tobacco warehouse

REIDSVILLE — The bright orange glow of a massive fire at an old tobacco warehouse here was visible for miles Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the vacant American Tobacco Company warehouse at 125 Narrow Gauge Road just off of U.S. 29, around 4 a.m. after residents and employees of Norfolk Southern Railroad Co. reported the fire, a Rockingham County spokesperson said in a news release.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said during an afternoon news conference that the mostly brick and metal building ignited and that wood stored inside helped carry flames across the span of the large structure.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze within a few hours, though emergency workers were forced to close a span of U.S. 29 near the scene during the early morning.

No injuries were reported and officials have not yet determined the cause of the blaze, said Cates, who coordinated getting crews to the scene and stayed in touch with the National Weather Service station in Blacksburg, Va., to prepare firefighters for the strength and direction of the day's winds, according to the release.

“This fire could have been deadly if we didn’t have the countywide effort we saw today,'' Cates said, praising paid and volunteer emergency workers who turned out in firetrucks and ambulances from across the county.

"Their service, both today and every day, should be commemorated ... it really shows the camaraderie between stations and crews across the county and beyond the Rockingham County border. I cannot thank them enough for their efforts today.''

On Monday evening, firefighters were still at the scene monitoring for hot spots — reignition of fire in the rubble, according to the release.

Once home to a thriving cigarette manufacturing industry, Reidsville had several local warehouses — some still standing — around the edge of town where they were the scene of sing-song auctioning of golden leaf tobacco. Farmers brought in massive bundles of cured tobacco each fall and buyers paced the warehouses, inspecting the leaves before buying.

The sheds just north of the town were used to store the tobacco after it was bought at warehouses. The American Tobacco Co. stored millions of pounds of cured tobacco in the gigantic sheds until they transferred it to their plants to be made into Lucky Strikes and Pall Mall cigarettes.

Ann Fish contributed to this report.