Massive fire engulfs vacant Reidsville tobacco warehouse

REIDSVILLE — An old vacant tobacco warehouse here caught fire early Monday morning, creating one of the largest blazes local first responders have ever tackled, firefighters said.

Fire Departments from across Rockingham County responded to the fire at the large structure, just off of US-29, which emergency officials believe started at around 3:45 a.m.

Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said the building was not occupied.

First responders and police closed parts of US-29 and Narrow Gauge Road in order to fight the inferno on Monday morning.

Officials have not released information about exactly when the fire was extinguished or a possible cause of the fire.

Reidsville, once home to a thriving cigarette manufacturing industry, has several large vacant tobacco warehouses. Such buildings were the scene of sing-song auctioning of golden leaf tobacco. Farmers brought in massive bundles of cured tobacco each fall and buyers paced the warehouses, inspecting the leaves before purchasing for major tobacco product manufacturers.