May Day fete sees Bethany youngsters carry on a century-old tradition

BETHANY COMMUNITY — Tracing its roots back to 1924, the year Bethany School opened, one campus celebration has flourished here for nearly a century.

Bethany Elementary School continued the tradition by celebrating the spring with a 2022 May Day celebration.

Teachers and students alike say they consider it the most highly anticipated event of the school year and after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this year’s May Day event was extra special, they said.

The festivities celebrate not only spring’s arrival, but a return to a time of joyful and liberating human interaction after months of sequestration and quarantines.

With its dancing, flowing frocks arrayed with the flowers of spring, May Day elicits images of medieval folklore with its gaiety. Its origins date to Celtic traditions that celebrated the division of half the year where light and dark were in equilibrium.

The celebration itself was intended to ensure the fertility of crops. And such celebrations were originally characterized by symbolic fire. But over the centuries May Day fetes became daytime festivals celebrated on May 1st to recognize the return of life and fertility to the world.

Ribbon-bedecked May poles can be traced back to medieval times when villagers erected them in the woods just outside their small towns. The day’s festivities surrounded the pole and the villagers would dance in a pattern that wove colorful streamers attached to the pole’s pinnacle. Such pageants would culminate with the crowning of a May King and Queen with flowery wreaths.

According to Bethany Elementary School’s principal Josh Eanes, “May Day is a storied tradition for those in the Bethany Community that spans many years and carries deep meaning. We are certainly glad to have this celebration back after the past couple difficult years. We look forward to seeing this tradition continue in our community for many years to come.”

Bethany students begin preparations for May Day weeks in advance, making decisions about themes, dances, costumes, members of the May Court, and who will be crowned prince and princess to represent each lower grade level. A king and queen are chosen from the fifth grade.

Despite some rainy weather, students took up their horns to herald the opening of the festivities May 1. As each prince and princess entered a floral arcade, they heard cheers from their classmates when their names were announced. Boone Broeker and Kassi DeLapp were crowned fifth grade king and queen and received floral wreaths. “It was a very special way to conclude our time at Bethany,” Kassi said at the end of the day’s May Pole dance.

Next, the court watched their classmates perform dances to herald the year’s 1980s theme. Songs included “Footloose” and “Walking on Sunshine.”