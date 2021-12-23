 Skip to main content
Mayodan man charged in May hit and run that killed Reidsville pedestrian
REIDSVILLE – A 34-year-old Mayodan man has been charged in the May hit-and-run death of a Reidsville man.

Tristan Dylan "Trigg" Gray of 410 Ayersville Road in Mayodan is charged with felony hit and run in connection with the death of Wesley Lee Pruitt, 57, and is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond. His first appearance in Rockingham County District Court in Wentworth will be on Dec. 29, according to police reports. 

According to a report filed by H.T. Collington, the investigating officer with the Reidsville Police Department, Gray allegedly struck Pruitt of 921 Watson Street, as Pruitt walked down the middle of Barnes Street near the Hillcrest Street intersection at around 12:45 a.m. on May 9.

Police say Gray left the scene of the accident and RPD officers subsequently discovered Pruitt dead at the scene in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.

RPD officers said in May that video surveillance footage at a nearby gas station shows the driver fleeing the scene. The video also showed witnesses to the accident.

Social media posts show Gray as a devoted father of school-age daughters and his Facebook page biographical details say that he worked as a supervisor for Fuquay-Varina-based DMW Contracting, Inc.

