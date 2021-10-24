 Skip to main content
Mayodan man dies in motorcycle accident
Mayodan man dies in motorcycle accident

MAYODAN — Nicholas Mabe, 31, of Mayodan, died of injuries sustained while driving an Enduro-style on/off road motorcycle along the 400 block of North Second Avenue here at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Mabe’s passenger Carson Lee Hopper, 31, of Walnut Cove was airlifted to a regional hospital in critical condition Wednesday night. No updates on his condition were immediately available.

Police reports listed the driver of the truck involved in the crash as Johnny Bowman, 65, but no additional details about the accident were available.

Mayodan Police said Thursday that the investigation is ongoing.

