Mayodan man found shot to death in Reidsville, second man injured by gunshot

EDEN — Rockingham County Sheriff's deputies found a Mayodan man shot to death in Reidsville early Wednesday morning after authorities received a lead from another man who had also been shot.

Riven S. Daniels, 29, of 706 Ayersville Road in Mayodan was found dead at the home of Quantez Donte Moore, 30, at 1960 Moir Mill Road in Reidsville shortly after 3:30 a.m., officials said in a news release.

Moore, who suffered gunshot wounds, had sought treatment at UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden at around that time and the hospital's staff alerted authorities to his injuries.

After speaking with Moore, deputies believed he had been shot at his home and traveled to Moir Mill Road to investigate. When they arrived, they found Daniels' body inside the house, the release said.

Moore was ultimately airlifted to a Triad area hospital for additional treatment Wednesday, the release said.

"We are still early on in this investigation", said Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. "My investigative team is working the case now and it is our goal to bring the person or persons responsible for this homicide and felonious shooting to justice as quickly as possible,'' Page said.