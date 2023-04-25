MAYODAN — Get ready to swivel your hips, hang bright leis around your necks and see hula dancers and a fire show.

Gioia dell’Amore Cellars will host a fundraising luau gala for the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund on April 29 from 5-10 p.m.

Located at its Autumn Creek Vineyard, Gioia has designed a romantic evening event to feature dancers from Hula Carolina, a Hawaiian dinner catered by Ronni’s Restaurant, complimentary drink tickets and a silent auction to support local cancer patients.

Guests will arrive at 5 p.m. to enjoy a warm and traditional Hawaiian lei greeting, backed by ukelele music.

Wine slushy Mai Tais and pina colodas, local beers and Gioia dell'Amore Cellars' award-winning wines will be served while guests browse the silent auction.

The Hawaiian-themed dinner will begin at 6 p.m. in the pavilion and the Hula Carolina Dancers will begin their hip swinging at sunset on the lawn.

After a short refreshment break, the dancers will perform their Fire Dance Show.

At the close of the evening, guests may return to the pavilion for the silent auction close out.

Gioia dell’Amore Cellars’ owners, David and Laura Comer, are honored to be hosting this fundraising event as it is the perfect pairing with their founding story.

The idea of Gioia dell’Amore Cellars began with Laura’s sister, Julie, who had a vision to start the winery with her sister and brother-in-law. Unfortunately, Julie lost her battle with ovarian cancer before the dream could be realized.

David and Laura purchased the vineyard in September 2021 to carry out the dream they envisioned with Julie and her husband, Dave.

Tickets to the event are $85 each and may be purchased online at TicketsHere until sold out. All profits from the event will go to the Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund.

Sponsors for auction items, corporate title sponsorship or table sponsorship may be arranged by contacting Laura directly at 336-548-9463.

Gioia dell’Amore Cellars is a 96-acre vineyard, winery, wedding venue and cabin rental facility nestled in the rolling hills of Rockingham County among the vines of Autumn Creek Vineyards. Visit at: https://gioiadellamore.com/.

Barry L. Joyce Local Cancer Support Fund is local people helping local people. This fund was created to provide financial resources to cancer victims in need to cover pharmacy bills, utilities, auto, gas and food expenses, so patients can focus on the challenge of beating cancer. Visit at: https://bljcancerfund.org/.

Laura Comer may be reached at 336-548-9463.