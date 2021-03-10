Mayodan's Vaughn wins quarter-mil with scratch-off

RALEIGH – An out-of-the-way stop for a bacon and egg biscuit led to a $250,000 scratch-off prize for Kevin Vaughn of Mayodan.

“It tasted pretty good,” said Vaughn on Friday as he collected his prize in Raleigh at the N.C. Education Lottery headquarters. “It tasted a whole lot better when I was holding that ticket in my hand. A lucky biscuit.”

Vaughn’s good luck occurred when he and a co-worker stopped for breakfast at Berry Patch Market and Grill on N.C. 8 North in Lawsonville after taking a wrong turn on the way to a job.

At the store, Vaughn said he first bought two $5 20X The Cash tickets and won $10. After his co-worker tried his luck with two tickets, Vaughn decided to use the $10 to buy two more. He and his co-worker were eating their biscuits in their truck when he saw he had won.

“It’s crazy,” Vaughn said. “One in 1.2 million chances you will win.”

After state and federal tax withholdings, Vaughn took home $176,876. He said he planned to pay off bills and then use the money to help buy a larger home for his family.

“It’s a big deal, because we have a lot of things we need to do,” he said. “It’s a blessing.”

The new 20X The Cash game launched in February with 10 top prizes of $250,000. Six more remain to be claimed.