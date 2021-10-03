Mayodan's What The Hay returns with Hayodan Hay Sculpture Contest in full swing

MAYODAN — For the eighth year, this town’s citizens have come out in force to festoon round haybales and configure them into clever sculptures as part of the annual Hayodan Hay Bale Sculpture Contest.
School groups, civic clubs, nonprofits, private citizens, corporations and local businesses are encouraged to sponsor a sculpture and bedeck the streets as autumn rolls in.
Sponsored by the Mayodan Arts Center and the Town of Mayodan, the event runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 1, ending with awards for creativity in several categories next month.
So far, about a half dozen artisans have hit the hay with spray paint, wooden scaffold and other nifty props to fashion a pick up truck heading to market with a bed full of pumpkins, a preening Thanksgiving turkey, a snorkling pup, an ice cream sundae and a Noah’s Ark, with a full complement of pairs of plush toy animals as its cargo.
Friday, the first official day of the effort, found Debbie Boles, Gary and Marie Fox, Sue Vaughn and Sherry Hicks attaching stuffed critters to the ark around midday. Gary Fox used his drill to build the top of the ark with wood strips. And the group pondered where to post their “punny” sign: “Noah’s Ark: Nobody Baled.’’
Not a drop of rain was in sight, as a pile of donated and thrifted bears, lemurs, fish, pups, lions, moose and an owl waited in the sunny church parking lot for their haven on the big boat.
In addition to the sculpture contest, Mayodan will also host its annual What The Hay Festival in historic downtown. The event is back after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The family-friendly event begins Oct. 9 and will feature arts and crafts vendors, amusements for children, food vendors and live music.
For more information about the Hayodan Hay Bale Sculpture contest, contact the Mayodan Arts Center at (336) 427-7788 or Mayodan Town Hall at 336) 427-0241. Or visit the arts center’s Facebook page and link to the contest registration form at: https://www.facebook.com/MayodanArtsCenter/.