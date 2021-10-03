Mayodan's What The Hay returns with Hayodan Hay Sculpture Contest in full swing

MAYODAN — For the eighth year, this town’s citizens have come out in force to festoon round haybales and configure them into clever sculptures as part of the annual Hayodan Hay Bale Sculpture Contest.

School groups, civic clubs, nonprofits, private citizens, corporations and local businesses are encouraged to sponsor a sculpture and bedeck the streets as autumn rolls in.

Sponsored by the Mayodan Arts Center and the Town of Mayodan, the event runs from Oct. 1-Nov. 1, ending with awards for creativity in several categories next month.

So far, about a half dozen artisans have hit the hay with spray paint, wooden scaffold and other nifty props to fashion a pick up truck heading to market with a bed full of pumpkins, a preening Thanksgiving turkey, a snorkling pup, an ice cream sundae and a Noah’s Ark, with a full complement of pairs of plush toy animals as its cargo.

Friday, the first official day of the effort, found Debbie Boles, Gary and Marie Fox, Sue Vaughn and Sherry Hicks attaching stuffed critters to the ark around midday. Gary Fox used his drill to build the top of the ark with wood strips. And the group pondered where to post their “punny” sign: “Noah’s Ark: Nobody Baled.’’