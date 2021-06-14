McMichael and Reidsville earn 2021 NCHSAA baseball post season bids

Brackets were released a day later than originally promised, but the wait was worth it for McMichael and Reidsville who each earned 2021 NCHSAA baseball playoff bids Sunday afternoon.

The Rams (9-4) garnered a No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Randleman (13-1) in the first round Tuesday night.

McMichael (8-6) received a No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 North Pitt (8-2) June 15.

Unfortunately, Morehead (8-6) and Rockingham (8-6) were county bubble teams that did not receive bids.

Reidsville versus Randleman Snap Shot

The Rams will have their work cut out for them as they take on the Pac 7 2A Conference champs.

The Tigers were undefeated in league play with a perfect 12-0 record. Randleman’s only slip-up was a 1-0 loss to Asheboro June 8, but they bounced back in impressive fashion with a 22-0 shutout win over South Stanly the following night.

The Tigers had seven shutouts and allowed just eight total runs scored by the opposition in 14 games. Offensively, Randleman proved to be productive as well as they averaged 10.87 runs per contest and scored over 11 runs in nine games.