McMichael and Reidsville earn 2021 NCHSAA baseball post season bids

Brackets were released a day later than originally promised, but the wait was worth it for McMichael and Reidsville who each earned 2021 NCHSAA baseball playoff bids Sunday afternoon.
The Rams (9-4) garnered a No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Randleman (13-1) in the first round Tuesday night.
McMichael (8-6) received a No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 North Pitt (8-2) June 15.
Unfortunately, Morehead (8-6) and Rockingham (8-6) were county bubble teams that did not receive bids.
Reidsville versus Randleman Snap Shot
The Rams will have their work cut out for them as they take on the Pac 7 2A Conference champs.
The Tigers were undefeated in league play with a perfect 12-0 record. Randleman’s only slip-up was a 1-0 loss to Asheboro June 8, but they bounced back in impressive fashion with a 22-0 shutout win over South Stanly the following night.
The Tigers had seven shutouts and allowed just eight total runs scored by the opposition in 14 games. Offensively, Randleman proved to be productive as well as they averaged 10.87 runs per contest and scored over 11 runs in nine games.
Meanwhile, Reidsville averaged 6.92 runs offensively and allowed 4.76 per game during the regular season. The Rams closed out strong, winning four in a row and captured the Mid-State 2A regular season title in the process.
The winner of the Reidsville / Randleman game will face either No. 8 Croatan (14-0) or No. 9 East Bladen (9-4) in the second round Thursday evening.
McMichael versus North Pitt Snap Shot
DMHS will host a North Pitt team that had a pair of shutout wins in 2021 while averaging 8.7 runs per game.
Defensively the Panthers allowed 3.8 runs per contest and finished in second place of the Eastern Plains Conference with a 6-1 record. North Pitts only two losses came in back-to-back games. The Panthers lost to Farmville Central 5-2 June 1, then fell 13-3 to North Johnston June 8.
After a hot start to the season, where the Phoenix won six games in a row in early May, the last half of the road proved to be a little rocky with McMichael losing five out of their last seven games.
DMHS averaged 4.14 runs per contest while allowing 4.71 throughout the regular season.
The winner will play the victor of the No. 8 Croatan (14-0) versus No. 9 East Bladen (9-4) game in the second round Thursday.
1A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
No. 1 Perquimans (12-2) versus No. 16 Ocracoke (7-4)
No. 8 East Columbus (6-3) versus No. 9 Hobbton (9-2)
No. 5 Roxboro Community (6-4) versus No. 12 John A. Holmes (11-3)
No. 4 Bear Grass Charter (11-1) versus No. 13 North Duplin (6-5)
No. 3 East Carteret (11-3) versus No. 14 West Columbus (7-6)
No. 6 Tarboro (7-4) versus No. 11 Princeton (8-5)
No. 7 Rosewood (11-2) versus No. 10 East Wake Academy (7-2)
No. 2 Granville Central (7-7) versus No. 15 Voyager Academy (5-2)
WEST
No. 1 Hayesville (13-1) versus No. 16 Christ the King (9-5)
No. 8 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) versus No. 9 North Stanly (8-4)
No. 5 Cornerstone Charter (10-1) versus No. 12 Lincoln Charter (12-1)
No. 4 Polk County (8-6) versus No. 13 North Moore (8-4)
No. 3 Uwharrie Charter (10-1) versus No. 14 Chatham Charter (10-2)
No. 6 Starmount (12-2) versus No. 11 Murphy (12-2)
No. 7 Cherryville (13-1) versus No. 10 Pine Lake Prep (11-3)
No. 2 East Surry (13-1) versus No. 15 Community School of Davidson (10-3)
2A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
No. 1 McMichael (8-6) versus No. 16 North Pitt (8-2)
No. 8 Croatan (14-0) versus No. 9 East Bladen (9-4)
No. 5 Roanoke Rapids (11-0) versus No. 12 West Craven (9-4)
No. 4 North Lenoir (11-3) versus No. 13 Providence Grove (10-4)
No. 3 Midway (13-1) versus No. 14 Whiteville (9-4)
No. 6 First Flight (13-0) versus No. 11 East Duplin (10-2)
No. 7 Reidsville (9-4) versus No. 10 Randleman (13-1)
No. 2 North Johnston (10-2) versus No. 15 Southwest Onslow (11-3)
WEST
No. 1 North Davidson (11-4) versus No. 16 Ledford (10-3)
No. 8 West Stokes (10-2) versus No. 9 East Lincoln (13-1)
No. 5 West Wilkes (14-0) versus No. 12 Fred T. Foard (12-2)
No. 4 Bunker Hill (13-1) versus No. 13 Forbush (9-5)
No. 3 Pisgah (11-2) versus No. 14 South Point (10-4)
No. 6 R-S Central (12-2) versus No. 11 North Lincoln (11-3)
No. 7 Madison (9-3) versus No. 10 Oak Grove (10-3)
No. 2 West Stanly (13-1) versus No. 15 South Rowan (12-2)
3A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
No. 1 Northern Guilford (14-0) versus No. 16 Cape Fear (11-3)
No. 8 Hunt (8-6) versus No. 9 Northern Durham (10-1)
No. 5 South Brunswick (8-5) versus No. 12 Southeast Guilford (11-3)
No. 4 West Johnston (11-3) versus No. 13 J.H. Rose (10-4)
No. 3 D.H. Conley (12-1) versus No. 14 Jacksonville (8-3)
No. 6 Asheboro (12-2) versus No. 11 Orange (10-4)
No. 7 Terry Sanford (13-0) versus No. 10 Union Pines (12-1)
No. 2 West Carteret (11-0) versus No. 15 Clayton (10-4)
WEST
No. 1 Crest (12-0) versus No. 16 North Henderson (10-4)
No. 8 Kings Mountain (11-3) versus No. 9 Cox Mill (11-3)
No. 5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-4) versus No. 12 Marvin Ridge (10-4)
No. 4 T.C. Roberson (13-1) versus No. 13 Mount Tabor (9-5)
No. 3 East Rowan (12-2) versus No. 14 Western Guilford (8-7)
No. 6 Southwest Guilford (14-0) versus No. 11 Sun Valley (11-3)
No. 7 Cuthbertson (12-2) versus No. 10 Asheville (11-3)
No. 2 St. Stephens (9-3) versus No. 15 Jesse Carson (9-4)
4A BASEBALL STATE PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND PAIRINGS
EAST
No. 1 Heritage (11-3) versus No. 16 Hoggard (9-4)
No. 8 Cardinal Gibbons (11-3) versus No. 9 Scotland (11-3)
No. 5 Pinecrest (13-1) versus No. 12 Wake Forest (12-2)
No. 4 Fuquay-Varina (10-3) versus No. 13 Leesville Road (9-4)
No. 3 Ashley (11-3) versus No. 14 Broughton (9-5)
No. 6 South Central (8-4) versus No. 11 Laney (9-5)
No. 7 Millbrook (10-4) versus No. 10 Middle Creek (10-4)
No. 2 South View (4-9) versus No. 15 Purnell Swett (9-5)
WEST
No. 1 Providence (12-2) versus No. 16 Ragsdale (9-5)
No. 8 Lake Norman (11-3) versus No. 9 Cary (11-2)
No. 5 Northwest Guilford (11-3) versus No. 12 Hopewell (9-5)
No. 4 Hough (14-0) versus No. 13 East Forsyth (10-4)
No. 3 Reagan (12-2) versus No. 14 Grimsley (10-4)
No. 6 Jordan (11-2) versus No. 11 Myers Park (12-2)
No. 7 Porter Ridge (12-2) versus No. 10 Ardrey Kell (11-3)
No. 2 McDowell (12-1) versus No. 15 Olympic (9-5)
2021 Final Region Regular Season Standings
Mid-State 2A Conference
Reidsville 9-4
Carrboro 4-2
Bartlett Yancey 3-3
Durham School of the Arts 0-6
Cummings 0-0
Graham 0-0
NC School of Science & Math 0-0
Mid-State 2A / 3A Conference
Northern Guilford 14-0
McMichael 8-6
Morehead 8-6
Rockingham 8-6
Western Alamance 7-7
Eastern Alamance 5-9
Person 3-11
Northeast Guilford 3-11
2021 Post Season Calendar
Tuesday, June 15 First round playoffs
Thursday, June 17
Second round playoffs
Saturday, June 19
Third round playoffs
Tuesday, June 22
Regional round playoffs
June 25-26
State championship rounds
Two classifications in a best of three game series
Venues: Burlington Athletic Stadium, Burlington and J.P. Riddle Stadium, Fayetteville