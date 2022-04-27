McMichael H.S. Community soccer coach charged with sending indecent text to student

WENTWORTH — A 21-year-old Lexington man working as a community soccer coach at Mayodan's Dalton McMichael High School was arrested Tuesday and faces a felony charge for sending inappropriate text messages to a student, officials with the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning.

Amiel Gemali Cervantes-Espinosa, also known as "Amiel Cervantes,'' of 503 Queens Drive in Lexington, turned himself in at the sheriff's office at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday and is charged with one count of felony indecent liberties with a student, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He is being held in the Rockingham County Detention Facility on a secured $30,000 bond.

Federal law protects the identity of minors who are victims of crimes. The student's name, age and gender were not disclosed by the sheriff's office. And authorities have not detailed the exact nature of the text message or messages.

Rockingham County Schools officials notified the sheriff's office about the alleged crime on Monday morning, prompting the agency's immediate investigation, the release said.

Cervantes-Espinosa "is not longer involved'' with the high school's soccer program or with any other school within the RCS district, the release said of the ongoing investigation.

No court date for Cervantes-Espinosa was immediately available.