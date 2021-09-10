McMichael H.S. secured campus Wednesday after staffer received threat

MAYODAN — School and law enforcement officials tightened security at McMichael High School on Wednesday after a staff member received a threatening phone call, a school spokesman said.

"An individual called the school with a threat of violence. Out of an abundance of caution, McMichael High went into 'secured perimeter,''' said Adam Powell, public information officer for Rockingham County Schools.

The call came from Northern Virginia, Powell said, explaining officials believe it may have been a prank. "To my knowledge, there have not yet been any arrests in the case, though they are still investigating the matter,'' he said.

The heightened security measures at the school Wednesday were not technically a lockdown, Powell said, but a scenario in which the school requested help from local police and the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department and did not let anyone in or out of the building from around noon until 2:30 p.m.

Police and sheriff's deputies stayed on campus until all students had left school, either in their own vehicles or with parents or guardians on Wednesday, Powell said.