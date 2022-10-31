McMichael High School football players injured in auto accident

MAYODAN — A pair of McMichael High School football players were injured in an automobile accident Saturday.

Brady Elrod and Brady Dunn both sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the truck Elrod was driving hit a tree on Tuttle Road, adjacent to NC Highway 311 near the Stokes County line, friends said.

According to initial reports, Elrod lost control of his truck before striking the tree.

An accident report was not immediately available. Emergency responders had to cut the young men out of the truck.

Elrod was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and was expected to have surgery on Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by his family

Injuries for both teens were expected to prevent them from competing for the rest of the 2022 football season, school officials said.

This is a developing story.