McMichael High School football players injured in auto accident

MAYODAN — A pair of McMichael High School football players were injured in an automobile accident Saturday.

Brady Elrod, a senior quarterback, and Brady Dunn, a sophomore, both sustained non-life-threatening injuries when the truck Elrod was driving hit a tree on Tuttle Road, adjacent to U.S. 311 near the Stokes County line, friends said.

According to initial reports, Elrod lost control of his truck before striking the tree.

An accident report was not immediately available. Emergency responders had to cut the young men out of the truck.

Elrod was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and underwent surgery on his left tibia on Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by his mother, Melissa Elrod. A multi-sport top athlete, Elrod plays baseball and basketball as well.

The tibia is the shinbone, the larger of the two bones in the lower leg.

"Very thankful for God allowing us to still have our boys here!!! Thank you all for checking on him, praying for him, and offering to bring us anything and everything!!! We are very thankful that both Brady's are doing fairly well after knowing how bad the accident was,'' Elrod's mother wrote in a Facebook post paired with a video showing Brady Elrod using a walker on Monday to take steps in the hospital hallway after surgery.

"I never thought he'd be walking today! He is in pain,'' his mother wrote, "but so determined!!! Thank you Jesus!''

Dunn was treated at an area hospital over the weekend and released.

Injuries for both teens were expected to prevent them from competing for the rest of the 2022 football season, school officials said.

This is a developing story.