MAYODAN — Parker Long, a junior at McMichael High School, had watched his Junior ROTC Marksmanship Team and was impressed, so he volunteered this school year to be the marksmanship manager. Then, one day he decided to see what it was like to shoot, and he did so well that his instructor and coach, Major Andrew Mercer, asked Long to join the team.

“I’ve shot real guns before, but I only started shooting the air rifle in high school,” Long said.

Long has not looked back, and through lots of practice and determination, he and his teammates have done very well. The team recently competed at the Air Force Junior ROTC National competition and finished third overall out of 84 teams from across the country. In addition to Long, team members are Garyn Kennon, a senior; Parker Long, a junior; Dalton Piotrowski, a junior; and Kelsey Steele, a sophomore. Sophomore Isabella Gonzalez is the marksmanship team manager.

The shooting distance for competitors is 10 meters, and the students gain points by shooting, using an air rifle, the bullseye; however, they can acquire less points, depending on where their shot hits in the bull.

“My shooting has tremendously improved just in the one year I’ve been shooting, and now I’m shooting 520 averages, and my weakest position, kneeling, has become my strongest,” Long said. “I love marksmanship because it’s taught me how to be more patient, and the relationships I’ve been able to make with teammates have really impacted my life.”

Utilizing a classroom range, students usually practice their marksmanship three days per week all year, but closer to competitions, they may practice up to six days per week. Long said that he practices before or after school, as well as over the summer.

“There is no off season in marksmanship,” said Mercer, who retired from the Air Force, where he served as a meteorologist.

As their coach, Mercer teaches them all aspects of marksmanship, constantly tweaking their positions and technique so that they can perform at a high level.

“It takes a great deal of practice and time to become a great shooter,” he said. “To be successful, they must be trainable, disciplined and dedicated, and they must be able to accept criticism and be able to apply the principles within the sport.”

In addition to Long, Steele is also a first-year shooter, Piotrowski is a second-year shooter and Kennon is a third-year shooter. The team has participated in many local competitions, as well as one state and two national tournaments. Also, the McMichael Precision Marksmanship Team recently finished second in the south regionals in Anniston, Ala., and qualified for nationals and Junior Olympics in July. Team members are Erica Atkins, Alana Sizemore, Joseph St. Clair, and Megan Kilby. Atkins finished in fifth place overall for individuals in the precision class for the south regionals.

“Marksmanship teaches them discipline, responsibility, commitment, teamwork and empathy,” Mercer said. “Participation in Junior ROTC and marksmanship competitions definitely will benefit them outside of high school.”

The McMichael Junior ROTC also competes in the StellarXPlorers National Space Design Competition, the JROTC Academic Bowl, and, they have an Unmanned Aircraft Club (drones) and Robotics, Rocketry and Orienteering clubs/programs.

Long joined JROTC more or less because his older brother told him it was a fun activity and class with great instructors, but after becoming more involved, Long grew to love being part of the unit, which he describes as a family.

“I’ve met so many amazing people, and I’ve been given so many amazing opportunities that I couldn’t have gotten anywhere else,” he said. “It’s a safe, loving and fun environment.”

The mission of Air Force Junior ROTC is to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community.

“Air Force Junior ROTC is not a USAF accessions program, and cadets are never under any obligation to join the military,” Mercer explained. “We run our program as more of a family and not a class, which is much different than most programs.”

Long said he is looking forward to finishing his junior year strong and becoming an even better marksman next year.

“My biggest goal right now in marksmanship is to be shooting around a 550 average by nationals next year so that I can place in the top 8 and stand on the stage,” he said.