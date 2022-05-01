Meadows' Fresh Perspective: New chamber director leads Eden's businesses to new era

EDEN—Rockingham County native Sandra Harris Meadows’ primary goal as the new executive director of the Eden Chamber of Commerce is to help fortify the town’s small businesses, she said.

Named to the position March 16, Meadows said: “I am very excited to be able to give back to our community and to be involved and in a position to help our city grow .... (and) further the interests of small business in our town.”

Meadows replaces former executive director Jennifer Barton, who resigned in August. Barton, of Eden, was charged by Eden Police Department investigators on Oct. 26 with seven counts each of larceny by employee and obtaining property by false pretenses in connection to financial irregularities discovered by the chamber’s board.

An energetic Meadows has taken on the new role, eager to revitalize the community from the business stresses of the pandemic and plan well into the future.

“Ultimately I would like to partner with our businesses in working together to build a healthy and economic stability while improving the quality of life in our community.”

Meadows, who served previously as the community development manager for the American Cancer Society, was asked by the Eden chamber’s board in November to serve as interim director.

It’s a job that felt like a natural fit for Meadows, who became a resident when her family moved to Eden when she was just six months old.

By the time she was 11, the family moved again to Virginia.

In 2006, Meadows graduated from Patrick County High School, where she began developing her business skills in the Future Business Leaders of America, serving as its president her senior year.

Also, while a senior, she became a waitress at Howell’s Grocery & Restaurant in Stuart, Va. Her next job was as a customer service/quality assurance agent at Results Inc. in Stuart.

“I had to help phone customers with any of their concerns and/or problems with their health insurance,” Meadows said of the job that put her in a good position to learn diplomacy. “With quality assurance, I addressed the abilities of the other staff members to handle phone calls efficiently and courteously.”

Within a year, she was offered a job with Medical Data Systems in Martinsville, Va. However, due to the declining economy, she was soon laid off.

But Meadows turned the bad luck into an opportunity to enroll in an online program at the University of Phoenix to train as an insurance specialist.

A short time later, Meadows began work as Medicaid insurance follow-up agent at Morehead Hospital in Eden, now UNC Rockingham Health Care.

While employed full-time at the hospital in 2011, she became a volunteer with ACS. Before long, Meadows accepted a position as one of the three ACS staff members and worked from home.

“When I first started, I was responsible for Rockingham, Caswell and Alamance counties, traveling to each county twice a week,” she said. Eventually, her caseload was expanded to include Stokes County.

She and her husband Dereck, a “Draper boy,” met in 2011, and were married on June 13, 2014.

Two years later, on July 7, 2016, their son, Elias, decided to put in his appearance nine weeks early. Elias weighed 4 pounds, 7 ounces at birth, but dropped to 3 pounds, 15 ounces soon after and had to be placed in a neonatal intensive care unit at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist/Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

For five weeks, the new parents spent many fretful hours there until on Aug. 11, 2016, Elias was allowed to go home with his parents.

Twelve weeks after Elias’s birth, Meadows resumed work with ACS. Her second child, Loretta, was born Dec. 2, 2020.

By last February, shortly after returning from her maternity leave, Meadows was laid off.

Luckily, though, several Eden Chamber of Commerce board members learned she was available and they had a position to fill.

She accepted and is now thriving in her new career, serving her community for the future, she said.

“This job gives me the opportunity to meet people I may have never encountered, as well as an outlet to stay involved and make a difference,” she said.

“We have already been able to provide great benefits for the chamber, but we have so much more to be offered this year. I am anxious to see what the future has for the Chamber and my community.”

While working for the ACS and Rockingham County’s Relay for Life in 2013, Meadows befriended cancer survivor Cindy White and her husband, Navy veteran Johnny White.

Their friendship developed quickly. Today, Meadows calls them her “adopted” parents and the Whites have welcomed her kids as two more “grandchildren” in their fold.

Members of the Immanuel Friends Church of Eden, Meadows and her family also stay involved in community activities. She volunteers with the Eden Strategic Planning Commission and Dereck travels as a superintendent with Classic Industrial Services in Baton Rouge, La.