Meet a Musician: Gar Clemens says Greensboro is a good place for musical genres to cross paths

I’ve known those guys for years. Go way back with them. In Chicago, I knew those guys in high school.

They used to play shows at this place called the Fireside Bowl, it was kind of a punk rock and indie spot, kind of a hot bed for underground music. We all kind of owe a lot to that place. Some of those guys that lived in Chicago then, I’ve known for almost 20 years.

How would you describe the music scene in Chicago when you were coming up?

Twenty years ago, you could go to a show, and everybody would be on the bill. You’d have a deathcore band, a punk band, a Ska band, and then a lesbian noise band. They’d all be on the same bill. You would go to a show, and you’d get there at the beginning, because you wanted to see the whole show, because you might miss somebody great, and then you might not be able to buy their handmade CD and their T-shirt.

That used to be what the Chicago scene was like. Don’t know what it’s like now, though.

Five years ago, I played in a lot of singer/songwriter circles, and this could just be me projecting myself onto that scene, but it was very self-centered.

What I do know about the Chicago scene now is that there is a growing punk scene, which seems great.