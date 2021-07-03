Meet a Musician: Sam Frazier talks about his musical past and singing with frogs

If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be, and why?

I’ve opened for a bunch of people that I would put on that list. I’ve opened for Joan Armatrading and the Neville Brothers.

Right now, I would like to open for a songwriter that I like a lot, and have them hear me play, and maybe give some kind of critique, which is very, very scary.

I’d also like to open up for Gillian Welch and David Rawlings. Their trip is so amazing. I’ve seen them a couple of times. And when you see people live, sometimes it’s not the best way to hear music for the first time because you can’t always really hear. But I saw them play at the Cat’s Cradle (in Carrboro), and they were playing songs I’d never heard before, and it just knocked my socks off. It was a great concert experience.

And her songs, you can listen to them over and over again, and they get deeper and deeper, and his guitar playing is always interesting and out of left field. He’s spontaneous without being indulgent.

What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?