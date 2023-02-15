WENTWORTH — Rockingham County officials this week announced that Melissa Kendrick Joyce will become the county’s first female fire marshal in mid-February.

She will replace Anthony Crowder, who is retiring.

A life-long resident of Stoneville, Joyce brings close to 15 years of local fire service experience to the investigative office, county emergency officials said in a news release.

Joyce began her career as a public servant in 2011 as a 911 dispatcher for Rockingham County.

She later worked for Piedmont Triad International Airport as a telecommunicator, then earned special qualifications to become an Airport Rescue Firefighter there.

In 2019, Joyce returned to Rockingham and was hired as assistant fire marshal.

In May, she was promoted to deputy fire marshal for the county.

“I am very proud of Melissa and her dedication to not only the fire community but Rockingham County as a whole,” said Rockingham County Director of Emergency Services Rodney Cates. “I have full confidence in her abilities to keep our residents safe.”

While Joyce’s emergency services career officially began in 2011, she has spent most of her life helping her community as a volunteer, the release said. She began work for Northwest Rockingham Volunteer Fire Department in 2008.

And since 2016, Joyce has worked as a fire safety instructor at Rockingham Community College.

“I am thankful for this opportunity,” Joyce said. “I plan to continue fostering the relationships we have with all the fire departments within the county as well as educate residents and business owners of the importance of fire prevention.”

Community risk reduction is of great importance to Joyce, she said in the release. As a lifetime resident of Stoneville, she calls the western side of the county home and raised her two children there with her husband of 30 years.