Memorial Day Observance planned for Monday at Veterans Park

As a Memorial Day salute to their fallen brothers and sisters in arms, members of the Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard led an annual effort to stud 1,400 veterans' graves with American flags this week.

With the help of family members and other volunteers, the Honor Guard placed flags to mark graves in Eden's six public cemeteries, said Johnny White, commander of the group.

The Honor Guard purchases the flags with tax-deductible donations made to the organization.

The group will salute fellow veterans with a 21-gun salute and by playing "Taps" on Sunday during the annual Rockingham County Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park in Wentworth at N.C. 65. White will serve as the event's master of ceremonies.

During Sunday's 2 p.m. service, the names of more than 241 Rockingham County veterans who died during 2020 will be read.

Memorial Day Service Chairman Curtis Pierce said that while the pandemic mask mandate has been lifted by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and masks are not required by individuals who are vaccinated, anyone who wishes to wear a mask should.

Musicians Robin Burroughs and Dwight Lucas will entertain with patriotic songs during the program and the Morehead High School JROTC will post the colors.