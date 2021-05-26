Memorial Day service to honor Rockingham Vets who died in 2020

Over the years, though, a park committee added an amphitheater and permanent seating, and cemented most of the area around the stage.

“We look after the entire park area but several years, we cemented the walking trails throughout the park,” Pierce said. The park also features a handicapped access parking and seating area.

Monuments containing the names of Rockingham County veterans in each of the wars since WWI have been installed, including those who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. People wanting to add names for the Memorial may obtain information by contacting Pierce at 336-623-9481.

“We invite all veterans and the public to come out and enjoy the program,” Pierce said.

SIDE BAR:

Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring and mourning military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.