Memorial Day service to honor Rockingham Vets who died in 2020

WENTWORTH - The names of more than 241 Rockingham County veterans who have passed away during 2020 will be read at the annual Rockingham County Veterans Park Memorial Day Service on Sunday.
The program is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Veterans Park on N.C. 65 here.
Memorial Day Service Chairman Curtis Pierce, who succeeded Ray Kelly in the role, said the long-running event was begun by the late Ralph Williams to honor all the veterans who gave their lives for the nation.
Sunday’s program will follow basically the same guidelines as used in earlier years, Pierce said. And while the pandemic mask mandate has been lifted by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and masks are not required by individuals who are vaccinated, Pierce said anyone wishing to wear a mask should do so.
Retired Navy Veteran Johnny White will serve as master of ceremonies, while Charlie Hall, chairman of the Rockingham County Commissioners, will welcome veterans and their guests.
Patriotic songs will be featured throughout the program by musicians Robin Burroughs and Dwight Lucas, who have participated in the program for many years. Burroughs, originally recruited by Williams, has entertained at every Memorial Day commemoration, as well as all annual fall Veterans Day programs.
Morehead High School’s JROTC will post the colors.
The Rev. Bob Templeton, pastor of the Leaksville Christian Church, is slated to give the invocation and benediction.
A highlight of the day will be the roll call of the deceased veterans by Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page and District Judge Chris Freeman.
The Rockingham County Veterans Honor Guard will close the ceremony with "Taps" and a 21-gun salute. White is the commander of the Honor Guard and Pierce serves as assistant commander.
Pierce, a Vietnam War veteran, moved to Rockingham County in the late 70s. After retiring from Miller Brewing Co. 30 years later, he became involved with the VHG. Over the years, Pierce has served in several capacities, and is now chairman of the Rockingham County Veterans Coalition, the annual Veterans Standout and the Veterans Food Pantry.
When Pierce first began working with the Memorial Day program, the Veterans Park consisted mainly of several flag poles.
Today, there are flags for each branch of the military: Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Merchant Marines. Also featured are the POW/MIA flag, American flag and the North Carolina flag.
According to Pierce, in the early days of the memorial, volunteers had to move bleachers from the nearby Wentworth School to the park so guests would have seats.
Over the years, though, a park committee added an amphitheater and permanent seating, and cemented most of the area around the stage.
“We look after the entire park area but several years, we cemented the walking trails throughout the park,” Pierce said. The park also features a handicapped access parking and seating area.
Monuments containing the names of Rockingham County veterans in each of the wars since WWI have been installed, including those who fought in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm. People wanting to add names for the Memorial may obtain information by contacting Pierce at 336-623-9481.
“We invite all veterans and the public to come out and enjoy the program,” Pierce said.
SIDE BAR:
Memorial Day is a federal holiday honoring and mourning military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. It is observed on the last Monday of May. The holiday was formerly observed on May 30 from 1868 to 1970.
Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. Military. Volunteers often place an American flag on graves of military personnel in national cemeteries.
In Rockingham County, veterans who have passed in the last year are honored at a special service at the Rockingham County Veterans Park Memorial Day Service.
Memorial Day also is considered the unofficial start of summer in the United States, while Labor Day, the first Monday of September, marks the unofficial start of autumn
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.