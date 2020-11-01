Memories from 1957 plane crash in Ruffin remain vivid decades later

RUFFIN — I was just 18 years old and in the early stages of my career on Sept. 29, 1957, when an Air Force jet nosedived into a pasture on the Wonder Club fishing lake property in Ruffin.
Although I was the “society editor” at the time, my natural curiosity led me to accompany reporter Frank Warren to the site several hours after the 3 p.m. crash.
It was raining and cool and steam still was escaping from the 30-foot-deep hole the jet dug as it plunged into the ground near the lakeshore. Only the tail was visible. After the Air Force officials arrived to investigate, they tried to retrieved much of the plane. They also attempted numerous times to remove the engine from the hole but never succeeded with the limited equipment they had available at that time.
Wonder Club was a popular gathering place for people in North Carolina and Virginia. It consisted of four fish ponds, a manmade swimming pool, a camping site and a clubhouse building where dances were held. The property is situated off Chandler Mill Road partially in Pelham and partially in Ruffin on the Rockingham/Caswell county lines.
Rockingham County Sheriff Carl Axsom and his deputies were on hand and I noticed several of them carried cigar boxes as they walked around the wreck site.
Finally I asked a deputy what they were doing. He grimaced as he replied they were looking for human remains. Little was found.
By the next afternoon, the Air Force military police from nearby Pope Air Base had arrived to secure the site until Air Force and federal aviation officials arrived to investigate. When I returned that day, I was stopped by two MPs who told me no one was allowed to enter the area. Since I saw several sheriff’s cars inside the roped-off area, I knew if I could get to them, I probably could stay.
I left, but instead of heading back toward Reidsville, I turned the opposite way, hoping to find a back entrance. I was successful so I traipsed through the wet wooded area for about a half mile until I got to the scene. Keeping my eyes on the Air Force officials, I gradually slipped over to a couple of deputies who told me to stay with them. I don’t think any of the federal personnel even noticed me.
Recently, I remembered that plane crash from more than 60 years ago and began researching it but ran into roadblocks at every turn. Although I made dozens of phone calls, most Ruffin residents who might remember it were no longer alive or had been young children and didn’t know much about the crash.
Former longtime Ruffin Fire Chief Bobby Wharton gave me several names. He said his father could only take him within sight of where they were working, so he didn’t see much.
Faye Strader Shelton who lived on Wonder Club Road said her parents operated a country store on the corner of Chandler Mill Road. Her grandfather, Raymond Strader, owned the property and her father, Elmer, raised hogs very near the crash site.
Although only 3 at the time, she remembers a “great big military helicopter landed in our pasture.”
The pilot took her inside it. “Sit down right there little lady,” he told her. “You want me to take you to ride?” “I was like, ‘No’,” Shelton recalled.
The toddler was fascinated by the crash and begged her father to take her to the site but he never did.
“They closed it all off for a pretty good while,” said C.E. Carter Jr., whose father was the Ruffin constable at the time. “They tried to dig down to find the engine or parts of the plane but it was buried down deep and they couldn’t dig it out.”
Eventually, I tracked down Lemma Jane Hooks, whose father owned Wonder Club Lake where she worked as a lifeguard. A teenager at the time, Hooks said the Air Force personnel “had access to the swimming pool when they were off duty. They had a ball.”
Hooks also located copies of articles that had appeared in the Danville paper. Reidsville reference librarian Rachel Fetzer located the initial article in The Reidsville Review.
Over the past several months, I researched numerous online sites, locally and nationally, including the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives but have never found any reference to this crash. Nothing was located in the N.C. Library in Raleigh or the U.S. Air Force archives. Often when I spoke with people who remembered anything about the crash, they said the Air Force kept it very “hush-hush.” Efforts to locate the pilot’s family also were unsuccessful.
About 10 years ago, I received an email from Billy E. Conyers of Knightsville, S.C. He said he had been one of the MPs assigned to the crash. They had stayed at Jones’ Motel on U.S. 29 just outside Ruffin. Since motels didn’t have televisions back then, the MPs often went into Reidsville to Rockingham Theatre. They became friends with employees and he wanted to get in touch with one of them; however, she was deceased.
When I recalled the email and phone conversations recently, I tried to locate Conyers but learned he had passed away eight years ago. His obituary listed children in Knightsdale and Ladson, S.C. I had long since deleted those messages from my computer. Now, I wish I had asked Conyers more about the crash when he had contacted me.
Newspaper reports say the plane was an Air Force Trainer bound to Turner Air Force Base in Georgia from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The pilot, Lt. Col. Edwin R. Cunningham, 33, of Lakehurst, N.J., was killed.
Reidsville native Ann Fish has lived in Eden since 1979. Contact her at annsomersfish@yahoo.com.
