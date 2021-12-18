Memories of Green's Supper Club abound after the popular Greensboro restaurant and oyster bar is demolished

"Being a High School student in the late ‘50s and dating during the latter part of those years and shortly after high school, I met my future husband at Green's. Back in the days, Green's was also a Drive-In, sat in your car, ordered a hamburger, the onion rings were delicious, talked to the boys, met boys that became boyfriends, had a great time on Saturday nights. Also, on Wednesday night, after choir practice, we went to Green's again, to meet the boys of course, what a good time those days were for us in our teens and early 20s. I was so saddened when George passed away. He gave me some advice a couple of times, warning me to be careful, "hey, are you sure you know that guy!' This is really true. However, my husband was not one of the guys he warned me about! Johnny Gunter, we met and married in 1960, Good Old Brown Summit Guy. What a great life we had, raising two wonderful children, sadly he passed away at a very early age, just after turning 60. I was so saddened when Green's closed, and even sadder when I rode by and saw the building being torn down; however, the fond memories will never fade, or be forgotten."