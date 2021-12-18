Memories of Green's Supper Club abound after the popular Greensboro restaurant and oyster bar is demolished

GREENSBORO — A sense of loss met the news last month that heavy equipment operators were knocking down Green’s Supper Club on U.S. 29 North — ripping loose memories of legions of loyal customers and former employees.
Though the building had long stood empty, it stood as a testament to good food, great music and wonderful memories for many who passed beneath the iconic structure’s awnings.
“When I found that they had put that place down, I just burst into tears,” said 79-year-old Nancy Roberts. The Reidsville resident started working as a waitress at the club in the mid-1980s and later worked as a bartender, managed the club’s oyster bar and even used her bachelor’s degree in business to help keep the business accounts.
“It was a fun place to work, and we worked hard, but we laughed hard,” said Roberts, who retired at age 69 after working there for 28 years. “I think Mr. Green’s aura … I think he just rubbed off on us. And we just respected him so much. … We made money, but we wanted to help him also, because he was so good to us.”
George Greene, and his brother, David, opened Green’s Supper Club (without the “e”) in 1952, capitalizing on the era of Big Band music and supper clubs. People dressed in their finest and came from miles around to enjoy a good meal and dancing.
Greene later added live music, and Tom McDonald and the Scotsmen served as the club’s house band for 30 years. When McDonald died in 1993, Dan Dionis — who played with Henry Mancini in the 1940s — took over as the band's leader.
Green’s occasionally attracted some bigger names, like the Tommy Dorsey Band and the Glenn Miller Band — minus their leaders.
But even as musical tastes changed to rock ‘n’ roll or country music, Greene — a decorated World War II veteran — stayed the course with his love of the Big Band sound made popular in the ‘30s and ‘40s.
By keeping his prices low and operating an adjacent oyster bar, Greene managed to keep the club open long after other area supper clubs — such as the Plantation and Tropicana — vanished.
An avid baseball fan who had played with the old minor league Reidsville Luckies, Greene was at the club nightly. At his corner table near the entrance, Greene slowly sipped a Miller High Life and greeted customers by name.
“George Greene, I think was the best man I’ve ever known," Roberts said. “He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. And he treated all of his employees the same way.”
His niece, Tina Green Scott, said via email that she’d always called Green's “Uncle George’s.”
“I always felt special sitting at his table — like a celebrity," said Scott, whose father, Frank was George Greene’s brother. “My mom, Ann Green, would appease my brother Randy and I with pat butter spread on Captain’s Wafers while we waited for our food.
“When I was a little girl, I remember dancing with my dad on the dance floor, standing on his feet. As a 'big' girl, I remember dancing with my dad on the last night Green’s was open before it was sold,” Scott said, noting that she kept a tile from the original dance floor as a memento.
When George Greene died in 2001, customers mourned him and worried that the popular club near Browns Summit would close.
Though the kitchen was clean, health inspectors said the club couldn’t continue without enlarging the kitchen and buying new equipment, club general manager Lee Shelton told the News & Record in 2001. A health department grandfather clause had exempted the kitchen from modern health code standards, but that clause ended with Greene’s death.
Long-time customers Kathy and Tommy Baynes couldn’t bear to see their beloved gathering spot closed.
So Tommy Baynes sold most of his equipment from his construction company and bought the club, spending $2 million to renovate it, turning it into a bigger, swankier place while maintaining as much of the original atmosphere as possible.
“The reason that we bought it was because it was history and we didn't want it to go away,” Kathy Baynes said last week.
Although they had planned for a “soft” opening, the club came roaring back to life the first night it reopened in 2002.
“It ended up that everyone in Greensboro came,” Kathy Baynes said. “We had people ... from diapers to Depends,” she chuckled, referring to the age range of customers they attracted that night.
“The neatest part was you could have somebody in a mink stole beside somebody in a pair of Carhartts, or overalls, and everybody was happy,” Kathy Baynes said.
“They’re precious people,” Roberts said of the Bayneses. The couple hired Roberts and some of the other "old Green's" employees to help at the “new Green’s.” Roberts was touched when, on opening night, she saw Greene’s chair.
“They left that chair open — they wouldn’t let anybody sit in it because that was George Greene's chair,” Roberts said. “You know his spirit was still alive in there and they left that chair at a table with a Miller beer setting there and it was opened with a little bit poured in a glass because that’s the way he would drink.”
Over time, the Bayneses added beach music and other musical styles to the repertoire.
"When we started doing the beach music, we had a lot of the shag clubs, people would come and eat and dance," Tommy Baynes said. And many businesses would hold their Christmas parties at the club, he added.
The couple also started holding Bike Night on Thursdays, and the rumble of Harley-Davidsons would rattle the windows as another type of clientele made their way to Green's to drink beer and feast on prime rib, steaks and oysters.
“It was rockin’, that place was rockin’,” Nancy Roberts recalled. “And it reminded me of the old place in a different way. The old place rocked the same way, just different music and different people.”
Like George Greene, the Bayneses also went out of their way to make people feel at home.
“It was all about the people — the customers and the workers — everybody was awesome,” Kathy Baynes said. “We were a big family.”
She recalled one long-time customer, Bill Hilliard, who lived just down the road.
“We even had a seat for Mr. Bill," Kathy Baynes said. “Of course he’s passed away, but he got to the point where he couldn't drive and come down there. So we made him a path through the woods, so he could drive his golf cart there. Just so he could come to Green’s and sit on his bar stool.
“He bought the first TV we had in Green’s, he sure did,” she said. “He was a good man.”
Tommy Baynes recalled Willie Shelton, who was an oyster shucker.
“Everybody loved Willie,” Tommy Baynes said. “He could shuck oysters faster than you could eat ‘em. And he would carry on a conversation with people. He probably never met a stranger. He’d just have a good time.”
And then there was a fellow they call Roadrunner. He used to skip and dance along the railing ringing the dance floor in the “old Green’s.”
For nearly 10 years the Bayneses kept the supper club going. But the Great Recession in the late 2000s forced the place to close.
Gibsonville Community Bank, where the couple had borrowed $2 million, was bought by another bank in Atlanta, and that bank called the note, Tommy Baynes said.
“They didn’t want to play or anything, they just called the note — pay up or get out,” he said. “So that’s why we closed.”
Now the state owns the property and has torn down the building to make room for improvements to the U.S. 29 North-Reedy Fork Parkway exchange.
Still, the memories remain.
Here are a few more stories readers shared with the News & Record recently:
“From long ago days as a teenager up until my dad retired and moved away, he treated us to many memorable Saturday evenings at Green’s. Such scrumptious steaks! I remember the band playing classic dance tunes and always, at closing time, Tommy would sing 'Good night Irene.' Fabulous memories!"
— Susan Gregory Magas
Greensboro
****
"Being a High School student in the late ‘50s and dating during the latter part of those years and shortly after high school, I met my future husband at Green's. Back in the days, Green's was also a Drive-In, sat in your car, ordered a hamburger, the onion rings were delicious, talked to the boys, met boys that became boyfriends, had a great time on Saturday nights. Also, on Wednesday night, after choir practice, we went to Green's again, to meet the boys of course, what a good time those days were for us in our teens and early 20s. I was so saddened when George passed away. He gave me some advice a couple of times, warning me to be careful, "hey, are you sure you know that guy!' This is really true. However, my husband was not one of the guys he warned me about! Johnny Gunter, we met and married in 1960, Good Old Brown Summit Guy. What a great life we had, raising two wonderful children, sadly he passed away at a very early age, just after turning 60. I was so saddened when Green's closed, and even sadder when I rode by and saw the building being torn down; however, the fond memories will never fade, or be forgotten."
— Joanne Gunter
Reidsville
****
“It was just a delightful place. They had a wonderful oyster bar. I think at one time, they just had a pyramid of oyster shells behind that building.
"It was a wonderful place to dance and just have a nice meal. If you wanted to see your friends, you went to Green’s Supper Club on Saturday night, or on Friday Night.
"He had a fabulous band. ... The dance floor had a rail around it constructed out of two-by-fours or two-by-sixes, this guy would get up on the rails and he would dance on the rails. He was fabulous, and he was good as Fred Astaire. You'd see him over there quite often. ... People loved it. He put on a show.
"I don’t ever recall anyone having a fight there. People were just as civilized as they could be, and of course there was drinking. George would kind of keep an eye on things and make sure everything was running right. He was a smooth manager and I think everybody was crazy about him.”
— David Spear
Madison