Men charged with toppling ‘Silent Sam’ in Chapel Hill have cases dismissed

Holmes got an email Tuesday notifying him that the cases, which were scheduled for a Feb. 15 hearing, had been dismissed.

"I'm very pleased. I'm glad they did it," Holmes said.

Evidence was 'very weak,' says attorney

Holmes has represented most of the people charged in connection with anti-racism protests in Chapel Hill in recent years. The other cases were dismissed outright or after his clients did community service, he said.

The prosecution's evidence against Jimenez and Birchfield-Finn was "very weak," he said.

"The way that that particular event unfolded, all of the police officers kind of moved away from Silent Sam shortly before it was pulled down, so no officers actually witnessed the pulling of it and no arrests were made at the scene," Holmes said.

"The only evidence they had was basically video from media coverage in the dark, and the state asked the judge just to look at the video and look at my clients in court to see if they can make an identification themselves," he said. "My view is that a jury would have a hard time convicting people just based upon trying to look at a video like that."