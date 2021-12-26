The season was merry across Rockingham County despite the persistent COVID-19 infections caused by the delta and omicron variants. On the western side of the county, folks gathered and glided across a synthetic ice rink, the first of its kind to be erected as a seasonal feature by the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center. Families bustled about shopping and took in jolly holiday parades across the county, while others swapped cookies and tried their hands at decorating.
Merry Making
