 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Merry Making
0 Comments

Merry Making

  • 0

The season was merry across Rockingham County despite the persistent COVID-19 infections caused by the delta and omicron variants. On the western side of the county, folks gathered and glided across a synthetic ice rink, the first of its kind to be erected as a seasonal feature by the Madison-Mayodan Recreation Center. Families bustled about shopping and took in jolly holiday parades across the county, while others swapped cookies and tried their hands at decorating.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Welcome Sigh of Inflation
News

A Welcome Sigh of Inflation

Standing nearly two-stories tall, a giant, inflatable Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer adorns the Dan Valley lawn of the historic Lauten Plantati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert