Metzler sworn in as President of the NC City & County Management Association

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Manager Lance Metzler was recently sworn in as president of the North Carolina City & County Management Association during the group's annual business meeting in Wilmington.

"I am honored and humbled to have been selected by my peers to serve as president of this great organization,'' Metzler said in a news release. "NCCCMA serves as a resource for local government managers, promotes professional management, and holds administrators to high standards and ethics.''

Founded in 1938, NCCCMA is the premier professional development association for local government managers across the state, representing more than 400 active local government managers and senior level department heads and over 200 retired local government managers.

NCCCMA is a state affiliate organization of the International City & County Management Association (ICMA) which has over 11,000 members worldwide and whose mission is to advance professional local government management through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics.

Since 2005, Metzler has been associated with NCCCMA and he previously served as the first vice president, second vice president, secretary/treasurer, and member of the board of directors for the organization.