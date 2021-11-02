Mexican charter flights spark rumors in Hickory. Here’s what they’re actually carrying.

The arrival and departure of planes emblazoned with Mexican symbols recently began attracting the attention of people in Hickory.

The flights have inspired rumors of people being illicitly transported from Mexico or from the area near the United States-Mexico border to the Hickory Regional Airport.

In reality, the flights are carrying not people but parts — specifically, auto parts for use in the Continental Automotive Systems plant in nearby Morganton.

“Due to the ongoing chip shortage crisis, Continental, like many other global manufacturing suppliers, is contracting premium air freight services to expedite electronic components from our manufacturing location in Cuautla, Mexico to our manufacturing facility in Morganton, N.C. for assembly,” according to a statement from the company.

Many of the flights stop in Laredo, Texas, before traveling on to Hickory, according to the statement.

Hickory Assistant City Manager Rodney Miller and Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant also said there is no truth to the claims of people being illegally transported through the small airport.