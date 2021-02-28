Microplastics study to measure impact on Dan and other N.C. waterways

EDEN — Measuring microplastics in North Carolina’s waterways is no small job. In collaboration with Waterkeepers Carolina, Good Stewards of Rockingham is launching a two-year study to collect surface water and sediment samples to better understand the volume of microplastics and macroplastic pollution in North Carolina’s streams, rivers, lakes, and bays.

The study, “Improving Human and Ecosystem Health through Microplastic Reduction,” launched in February as a collaborative project across 10 nonprofit environmental organizations. To get baselines, 15 Riverkeepers collected two surface water samples and sediment samples. This is the first ofbi-monthly samples that will be collected over two years.

“We see plastic pollution on a daily basis,” said Dan Riverkeeper, Steven Pulliam, “but very little is known about the amount of microplastic pollution in North Carolina’s waterways. This study will help us develop an understanding of the volume of plastics in our water.”

Microplastics are small plastic pieces which can be harmful to waterways and aquatic life. As plastics break down over time into microplastics, they are an environmental and public health issue, releasing toxins into water as they degrade.