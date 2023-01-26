Mill brought pride and purpose to community, neighbor says

EDEN — Louise Price spent decades living with the rhythm of the three daily shift changes at Spray Cotton Mills across the street from her front door.

"I've seen it there all my life. I had relatives that worked there ... everybody had someone who worked at the mill, that is if they did not work there themselves,'' said Price, who with her husband Phillip operated Price Tire Company opposite the yarn-making operation for more than 30 years.

"It's just the foundation of our community ... it's fed us, it's clothed us, it's what we've been built on.''

Price's vantage point Wednesday night was harrowing for several reasons as she watched Spray Cotton Mill's main building blaze. She said she feared wind would redirect flames to claim another of the complex's four mill buildings in which she is invested.

Price, a native of the Spray community, is executive director of Piedmont Folk Legacies, a Greensboro-based non-profit that seeks to preserve folk music traditions of the region and deliver music instruction to public school children.

The organization bought one of the mill's buildings known as the American Mill 12 years ago. The structure is now under contract to be sold and Price said that PFL plans to use funds from any sale to fortify its Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids program, or PICK, an initiative which provides traditional banjo, fiddle, and guitar music lessons and instruments to 3rd through 5th-grade students in Rockingham County.

"When I went outside to take pictures last night, I was just horrified,'' Price said of the intense fire that had 23 fire departments respond. "I applaud the firefighters. I just held my breath waiting for the wind to bring it over here. It's a miracle that we didn't lose more buildings.''

Restoration plans for the main mill were exciting to watch, Price said, reminiscing about years past when the area bustled with employees and served as "our hub.''

"The mill was coming back to life, and now this,'' she said.

Facebook was a place for Price and others in the region to find solace and compare fond memories of the mill on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Looking at the posts in the night, seeing folks who had worked there for three summers, or said their grandpa had worked there .... It touched everyone in this community.''

The mills are something of a sacred place for Price, who jokes that she hears voices when she walks through the vast empty factories.

"I heard the voices of all that came before,'' she said of her appreciation of the legacy of hard work and pride in the mill.

During one trip through a mill building, she found a wee stool someone crafted, perhaps to help them reach the pedals of a spinning machine.

"It's a personal piece from a worker here,'' Price said. "A special little relic I hold dear.''

