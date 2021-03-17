Mineral Springs Road should reopen soon

MADISON – Work is scheduled to begin soon to repair Mineral Springs Road, a popular cut-through for commuters that has been closed since mid-November.

The N.C. Department of Transportation was forced to close the road after flooding from the Dan River washed away an embankment during last fall’s heavy rains. Mineral Springs Road itself wasn’t affected, but its shoulder was lost, making the thoroughfare unsafe for motorists.

The road connects U.S. 311 and Ellisboro Road.

“It took us a while to find a permanent repair,” said Jeremy DeLapp, maintenance engineer for the DOT in Rockingham County.

“This should do it.”

While the DOT will do much of the work, Guardian Retention Systems, a company headquartered in Brooks, Kentucky, has been contracted to build a wall that will support and protect the embankment, hopefully preventing future washouts.

DeLapp said he expects the work to begin within weeks. He said he realizes the closure has proved an inconvenience for commuters, with several voicing their frustrations to the DOT.

“We’ve had a few phone calls,” DeLapp said. “We understand their concerns. I’d be a little irritated, too.”