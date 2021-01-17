MLK Day Virtual Events Scheduled: Leaders imagine King's reaction to Capitol siege

If King could offer wisdom about the deep rifts that exist in our country between political parties and racial groups, he “would want to tell us that we need to have more respect for other people's rights, respect for our country. He would want us to sit at the table of brotherhood and try to talk about our differences instead of trying to solve them with threats and destroying people’s lives and property,’’ Bell said of King, who was assassinated by a gunman in 1968.

King began a message that must be echoed by each generation, said Krystal Ellison of Reidsville, an insurance agency manager.

“Dr. King’s call for equality and freedom set the tone for the direction many Black Americans are still striving for today. Justice, freedom and equality …,’’ Ellison said. King’s “courageous action to declare change is the reason we have seen some progress to date. But let me be clear, we are far from truly being able to echo another iconic phrase (by King): “Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we are free at last.”

After a summer of protests over the death of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, “It is evident that we live in a nation that continues to (turn a deaf) ear to our request for change,’’ Ellison said.

“As a Black woman, I stand in the war zone alongside my fellow sisters and brothers, demanding change in hopes that the day will come … where I can witness an America who decided to dismantle hatred and judgement against others based on the color of their skin, in exchange for an outpouring of love and kindness for all of mankind’’

