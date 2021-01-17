MLK Day Virtual Events Scheduled: Leaders imagine King's reaction to Capitol siege

REIDSVILLE — Just days since the siege of the U.S. Capitol by a right-wing mob, waving Confederate flags and wearing racist slogans, Black leaders here say it is vital for the country to reflect on the wisdom of Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The nation celebrates the Jan. 15 birthday of King with a holiday on Monday. And Black churches and the Rockingham County Reidsville Chapter of the NAACP will join to present a full day of virtual activities to celebrate King’s legacy of achieving equal rights through non-violent protest.
Join at 9 a.m. Monday for a pre-recorded Unity Breakfast broadcast from Zion Baptist Church here. Featured speaker will be the Rev. Vicki McCain of the Presbyterian Church of the Cross in Greensboro.
At 1:30 p.m. Dr. Clarence Johnson, president of the Ministerial Alliance of Reidsville and Vicinity, will speak during a virtual commemorative speech on the steps of Reidsville City Hall.
Then at 3 p.m, viewers can take part in a virtual memorial serve for King to be broadcast from Elm Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Charles Whitfield of the First Baptist Church of East Martinsville as guest speaker. Find all events at the NAACP Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/rockinghamcountynaacp/
One of the event’s lead organizers, the Rev. Rosetta Badgett, said in this time of national disharmony, it is critical to consider the ways that King unified people with vast ideological differences.
King was “the most unselfish man I know of, next to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,’’ Badgett said. “Dr. King thought not of his own life, but the life and rights of his people. And Dr. King understood the call on his life, he accepted the call, and ultimately gave his life for the call.’’
Dr. Jacey Bell of Reidsville, 82, an associate pastor at Reidsville’s Elm Grove Baptist Church, was a young man during the peak of the Civil Rights Movement.
The attack on the Capitol and the hateful rhetoric from right wing extremists, many of whom identify as white nationalists, “is just the opposite of the principles Dr. King stood on,’’ Bell said.
“Dr. King was a Moses in his time. He was a servant for the people and followed the example of Jesus Christ. He wanted to help the people. He was one who (created) a bridge of communication between the races ... he had a determination to educate his people and to bring a connection between all the races and all the creeds,’’ Bell said.
“He preached love. He fought for all people who were deprived of their human rights, and he went about this with a humble and nonviolent spirit … what I’m seeing is absent in our society today,’’ Bell said, adding that the mob seemed misled.
“We see too much violence. When things don't go our way, instead of handling it in a decent way, we resort to violence, which brings more violence.’’
If King could offer wisdom about the deep rifts that exist in our country between political parties and racial groups, he “would want to tell us that we need to have more respect for other people's rights, respect for our country. He would want us to sit at the table of brotherhood and try to talk about our differences instead of trying to solve them with threats and destroying people’s lives and property,’’ Bell said of King, who was assassinated by a gunman in 1968.
King began a message that must be echoed by each generation, said Krystal Ellison of Reidsville, an insurance agency manager.
“Dr. King’s call for equality and freedom set the tone for the direction many Black Americans are still striving for today. Justice, freedom and equality …,’’ Ellison said. King’s “courageous action to declare change is the reason we have seen some progress to date. But let me be clear, we are far from truly being able to echo another iconic phrase (by King): “Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, we are free at last.”
After a summer of protests over the death of George Floyd and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement, “It is evident that we live in a nation that continues to (turn a deaf) ear to our request for change,’’ Ellison said.
“As a Black woman, I stand in the war zone alongside my fellow sisters and brothers, demanding change in hopes that the day will come … where I can witness an America who decided to dismantle hatred and judgement against others based on the color of their skin, in exchange for an outpouring of love and kindness for all of mankind’’
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.