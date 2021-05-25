Monday's COVID-19 update: Statewide, hospitalizations drop to 680

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 581 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 998,176. There were a total of 14,879 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 3.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,024 cases (894 cases per 10,000 residents) and 708 deaths. That's an increase of 154 cases since Thursday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 872 active cases of COVID-19 and 46,588 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 38 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,287 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,004 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,570 total cases (1,096 cases per 10,000 residents) and 287 deaths; Davidson County with 16,774 cases (1,001 cases per 10,000 residents) and 187 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,274 total cases (949 cases per 10,000 residents) and 379 deaths; Randolph County with 15,139 total cases (1,054 cases per 10,000 residents) and 230 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,732 total cases (850 cases per 10,000 residents) and 110 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,987 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 37 from Thursday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 680 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's six fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 192,855 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 178,028 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.11 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.93 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 20,953 from the day before. The CDC also reported 367 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 586,793. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
