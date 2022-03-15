Money and climate change: Investors push for broader emissions disclosures

A North Carolina firm and another just across the Virginia state line are joining a select coalition of environmentally conscious investors pushing federal officials to require that companies provide a complete picture of how their operations are contributing to climate change.

Asheville-based Earth Equity Advisors and the Sustainable Investment Alliance headquartered in Fancy Gap, Va., are among 75 organizations banking on their $4.7 trillion in combined assets to get the attention of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.

In a letter to Gensler this week, the group calls for regulations that will force companies to report the full scope of their greenhouse gas emissions, not just what is released directly by their own operations.

In most cases, carbon emissions indirectly linked to companies dwarf what their facilities themselves release, the letter argues. These so-called Scope 3 emissions, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are generated by a company’s pre-production supply chain, through energy use during production, and when finished products are delivered and eventually used by consumers.