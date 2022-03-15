Money and climate change: Investors push for broader emissions disclosures

A North Carolina firm and another just across the Virginia state line are joining a select coalition of environmentally conscious investors pushing federal officials to require that companies provide a complete picture of how their operations are contributing to climate change.
Asheville-based Earth Equity Advisors and the Sustainable Investment Alliance headquartered in Fancy Gap, Va., are among 75 organizations banking on their $4.7 trillion in combined assets to get the attention of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler.
In a letter to Gensler this week, the group calls for regulations that will force companies to report the full scope of their greenhouse gas emissions, not just what is released directly by their own operations.
In most cases, carbon emissions indirectly linked to companies dwarf what their facilities themselves release, the letter argues. These so-called Scope 3 emissions, as defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, are generated by a company’s pre-production supply chain, through energy use during production, and when finished products are delivered and eventually used by consumers.
In short, they involve any activity related to a company’s operations that happens away from its own facilities, including when employees drive to or from work, or take business trips.
‘Transition risk’
A study of 25 major global companies released in February by the Germany-based New Climate Institute found that 87% of their greenhouse gas emissions were tied to such “value chain” aspects of their business and not on actual production.
Yet despite the fact that Scope 3 emissions often represent the largest portion of companies’ carbon footprints, they typically are not part of firms’ greenhouse gas emissions disclosures.
That lack of environmental transparency, the organizations argue in their letter to the SEC, leaves investors like them especially vulnerable.
Judson Meinhart, a Winston-Salem-based adviser with Parsec Financial Wealth Management, agreed.
“Comprehensive emissions information would shed light on how well companies are positioned to manage and lessen climate change transition risk,” he explained. “Investors would be far better equipped to discern stronger companies from those with a need for improvement, and in turn better accomplishing the goals of an ESG (environmental, social and governance) investor.”
Reuters recently reported that in 2021, a record $649 billion poured into ESG-focused funds worldwide through Nov. 30, up from the $542 billion in 2020 and $285 billion a year earlier.
ESG funds now account for an estimated 10% of worldwide fund assets.
Paris alignment
The signers of the SEC letter say such trends signal a tidal shift in how investors approach decision-making and leverage their influence.
“Shareowners are increasingly concerned about climate change and the systemic and material risk it builds into the global economy,” they say in their letter. “Reporting of greenhouse gas emissions is the bedrock of sound investor decision-making on climate and transition risk. Investors need robust, complete, and comparable disclosure of emissions data to determine which companies are aligning their business activities with Paris (Agreement) targets, thereby minimizing transition risks — and which are failing to prepare for the rapidly accelerating and economy-wide transition.”
The Paris Agreement is an international action plan, signed in 2015 by nearly 200 nations, to combat climate change.
Former President Donald Donald Trump pulled the U.S. from the pact in November 2020. President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month to reaffirm the U.S. commitment.
Earth Equity Fund CEO Peter Krull was not available for comment, a spokeswoman said. Sustainable Advisors Alliance founder and CEO Pamela Stamper-Brandt did not respond to requests for comment.