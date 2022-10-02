Monkeypox vaccine in demand as cases climb in Guilford and across state, data shows

GREENSBORO — Health officials are continuing efforts to educate and vaccinate individuals at risk of contracting monkeypox as case numbers increase locally and statewide.

In Guilford County, a total of 50 monkeypox cases have been reported as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department. Across North Carolina, at least 510 residents have contracted the disease, according to the state’s latest published data.

“We need people to help get the word out. It’s a public safety issue,” Adriana Adams, executive director of Triad Health Project, said Monday. “Monkeypox has come with its own stigma, and yet we know that anyone can get monkeypox.”

The first case of monkeypox in North Carolina was identified on June 23.

While Guilford County residents initially had to travel to another county to receive the vaccinations, they are now available locally, Adams said. Demand for them remains high, she added.

Cone Health offered monkeypox vaccinations at the Greensboro Pride Festival on Sept. 18 in downtown Greensboro.

“During the Greensboro Pride Festival, Cone Health staff administered 86 doses of the monkeypox vaccine,” said Shaquenia Staley, LPN clinic lead, Cone Health Regional Center for Infectious Disease. “Those who took advantage of the clinic were very thankful and appreciative that staff were on site at the festival and offering vaccines.”

Another vaccination clinic scheduled Oct. 21 in Greensboro is completely booked with plans to vaccinate 55 people, a Cone Health spokesman said Monday.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox but milder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters.

Of North Carolina’s cases, 53% of those who contracted monkeypox are also known to be living with HIV, according to state health officials.

Dr. David Priest, Novant Health’s chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer, said Monday that the health system is among the medical facilities in the Triad offering the monkeypox vaccine to those living with HIV/AIDS.

“We’re in contact with those patients and are expanding the number of sites that currently offer the vaccine to ensure the community has sufficient access,” Priest said.

Priest recently said that the primary way monkeypox is spread is through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact during which it can be spread through respiratory droplets.

The JYNNEOS vaccine, which is approved for monkeypox, is administered in two doses about 28 days apart.

If someone suspects they have monkeypox or have been exposed, they should call their doctor immediately, describe their symptoms and request to be tested, according to local health department officials.

Adams said more work needs to be done to help educate residents, which can be difficult with limited resources. Many nonprofits like Triad Health Project are in need of funding for public health initiatives such as this, she said.

“We need to learn from other infectious diseases that we’ve seen,” Adams said. “If it’s a public health risk and it can spread, it can affect anybody.”

Federal officials declared in August that the ongoing spread of monkeypox in the United States is a public health emergency.

“As long as people still need to be vaccinated, we should continue to offer them and continue to have conversations about it,” Adams said. “We want to do what we can now to avoid it becoming a crisis.”

To contact the Guilford County Health Department with questions about the disease, call 336-641-3245. Triad Health Project can be reached at 336-275-1654 (Greensboro office), or 336-884-4116 (High Point).