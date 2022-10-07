Monroeton's Vernon Gammon awarded Guv's top honor

MONROETON — Teamster's Union Local 391's secretary-treasurer Vernon Gammon of Reidsville was recently awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Governor Roy Cooper at the union's biannual Steward Seminar in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved their highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for North Carolinians who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.

Gammon, and all others named to the elite roster become North Carolina ambassadors with their names and award dates recorded on a distinguished list maintained by The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.

Gammon joins Local 391 President Mike McGaha and former President Jack Cipriani in the Order, as well as such notable North Carolinians as Michael Jordan, Charles Kuralt, and Andy Griffith.

“I am honored to be recognized by Gov. Cooper for this award and I am humbled to be considered alongside such notable North Carolinians who have contributed to the betterment of our state,” Gammon said in a news release.

“I have dedicated my life to serving my community, to representing workers who want a prosperous future for their families, and standing up for what is right.”

Gammon became a Teamster in 1978 while working for Miller Brewing Company and served 13 years as the manufacturing plant's shop steward.

From 1985 to 1992, Gammon served as a trustee on the Local 391 Executive Board. In 1992, he was appointed as a business agent and was elected to the position a year later. He went on to be elected secretary-treasurer for the union chapter in 2011 Gammon also served as the local's vice president, recording secretary, and trustee to the IBT Brewery and Soft Drink Conference for more than two decades, the release said.

Gammon also serves on the Board of Directors for the Piedmont Triad Workforce Development Board.

In 2017, Gammon was nominated by Cooper, then renominated in 2021, to serve on the Board of Trustees of the NC Local Government Employees' Retirement System. His selection was ratified unanimously by members of the N.C. Senate. Gammon further serves as vice president to the N.C. State AFL-CIO, a post he has held for better than 20 years.

A dedicated volunteer firefighter, Gammon has served his Monroeton Volunteer Fire Department and its board of directors for many years. He currently serves as Deputy Chief.

A member of Church Street Baptist Church in Greensboro, Gammon is the chairman of the church finance committee.