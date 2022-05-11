Moore speaks to Kiwanis about Help, Inc.

REIDSVILLE — Debbie Moore, a spokesperson for HELP, Inc., of Rockingham County, talked with members of the Reidsville Kiwanis Club during a recent meeting about the needs of battered women and their children.

Moore outlined the ways that HELP, Inc., a Wentworth-based non-profit, aids women and their families through the agency’s Center Against Violence.

The organization provides services to victims of domestic violence, as well as women who are unemployed or under-employed residents of Rockingham County.

HELP’s mission is to work together with community partners to improve lives of adults and child victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and human trafficking, Moore said.

The agency aims to provide comprehensive, trauma services that promote self-actualization in victims and help them lead healthy and empowered lives, Moore said.

Moore pointed out that domestic abuse comes in several styles and may be mental, physical or sexual in nature.

The agency’s new Family Justice Center Square One, located on Cherokee Camp Road in Wentworth, will soon open to feature a team of professionals offering services to victims and their families from beneath one roof.

The facility is designed to create ease for those seeking help by coordinating services in one area, Moore said.

