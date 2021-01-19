More Americans Are Saving Than Ever Before, Though in Unequal Amounts

No matter your goals, saving is a lifelong journey. Your ability to accumulate financial assets such as cash and retirement savings depends on factors within your immediate control, such as budgeting, and those you may have less to say about, such as how your neighborhood, education and race affect your economic mobility. Even your ability to control your budget is dependent on having enough money to manage in the first place, and in a period of continued high unemployment, many Americans are struggling to stretch every dollar. In situations such as this, even the smallest steps are progress and can lay the groundwork for greater economic security both when the next bill comes due and into the future.