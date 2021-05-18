More places in the US lift mask mandates. One local leader says the honor system is already not working

"There's still a ground game that is being played, it's about going door to door, it's about getting trusted community leaders," emergency physician Dr. Megan Ranney said Monday. For example, she said that if people are directly offered a vaccine, they will often agree to get the shot.

"If we do that, we will get a significant percentage of those folks who have not yet been vaccinated," she added.

The CDC is also asking businesses to help support workers to get vaccinated, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CNN earlier this week.

"We are really asking the businesses to work with their workers to make sure that they have the paid time off to get themselves vaccinated so they can be safe," Walensky said.

Expert: Pandemic won't end in US until it ends globally

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said Monday his administration would share millions more doses of Covid-19 vaccines with other countries -- in addition to the 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine he has already committed to sharing by July 4.

The President said that the US would share at least 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of next month, totaling 80 million doses that are set to be sent abroad.