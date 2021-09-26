More than 3,500 Rockingham students quarantined since start of school, infection rate drops

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Between July 19 and Sept. 19, Rockingham County Schools has quarantined about 3,572 students across the district, as well as 255 staff members, the school system reports.

The district began recording statistics before the Aug. 23 official school start date for the county’s traditional schools.

RCS officials tallied 474 COVID-19 infections in students in grades K-12 during the same time frame and 64 cases of the novel coronavirus among staff.

The school district reports new infection and quarantine numbers each Tuesday with breakdowns by school. The most recent numbers for Sept. 13-19 show 1,052 students and 67 staff in quarantine, while 108 new student cases and 9 new staff cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed during the time span.

Most of those numbers are down slightly from Sept. 6-12 counts when 1,087 students and 57 staff were quarantined. Infections during that time were diagnosed in 123 students and 16 staff, RCS records show.

Quarantines typically last seven to 14 days. But due to new state quarantine guidelines, the number of days students are required to leave campus is expected to soon decrease, said RCS spokesman Adam Powell, in an email on Friday.