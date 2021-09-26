More than 3,500 Rockingham students quarantined since start of school, infection rate drops

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Between July 19 and Sept. 19, Rockingham County Schools has quarantined about 3,572 students across the district, as well as 255 staff members, the school system reports.
The district began recording statistics before the Aug. 23 official school start date for the county’s traditional schools.
RCS officials tallied 474 COVID-19 infections in students in grades K-12 during the same time frame and 64 cases of the novel coronavirus among staff.
The school district reports new infection and quarantine numbers each Tuesday with breakdowns by school. The most recent numbers for Sept. 13-19 show 1,052 students and 67 staff in quarantine, while 108 new student cases and 9 new staff cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed during the time span.
Most of those numbers are down slightly from Sept. 6-12 counts when 1,087 students and 57 staff were quarantined. Infections during that time were diagnosed in 123 students and 16 staff, RCS records show.
Quarantines typically last seven to 14 days. But due to new state quarantine guidelines, the number of days students are required to leave campus is expected to soon decrease, said RCS spokesman Adam Powell, in an email on Friday.
“... the state has issued new quarantine guidelines this week indicating that students who don’t have symptoms and/or can produce a negative test result after the fifth day of quarantine can return to school after seven days, so the numbers of students out for quarantine should drop significantly in the coming weeks simply because of this new state guidance,’’ Powell said.
Rockingham County High School and Rockingham County Middle School have consistently recorded the highest rates of COVID-19 infection since school began. Between Sept. 13-19, RCHS tallied 16 students with COVID-19, while RCMS recorded nine new infections.
Reidsville High School had the next highest infection rate with 13 infections among students and two among staff. McMichael High School in Mayodan counted nine new student infections and one new staff case of COVID-19.
Other schools with high infection rates for the district included: West Rockingham Middle School in Madison with eight new student cases; Douglass Elementary School, Leaksville/Spray Elementary and Holmes Middle School, all in Eden and all with seven new student cases; and Reidsville Middle School with six new student cases.
Statewide, 4,952 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed this week among kids in grades K-12, state statistics showed.
Meanwhile, the infection rate for Rockingham County dropped over the past week from 11.2% to 10.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The rate is still higher than the state average of 8.6%, and both rates are well above the recommended safe rate of 5% or less recommended by the CDC.
Neighboring counties are struggling with high infection rates, too. Stokes County’s rate on Friday stood at 13.6%, while Caswell recorded 14.2%. Guilford, Alamance and Forsyth counties were at 9.3%, 10% and 11. 2%, respectively.
Rockingham County, public health officials say, is at a disadvantage in the war on COVID-19 with a little less than 40% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
By contrast, statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show that 53% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
While the Rockingham County Division of Public Health reported 291 new cases this week, the CDC listed 400 new cases and 12 new hospital admissions in the county of about 91,000 residents.
Statewide on Friday, 3,359 people were hospitalized with 895 adult patients, or 26%, in ICUs at facilities across the state. The NCDHHS site showed that 1,615 ventilators in North Carolina were in use for treatment of COVID-19 patients.