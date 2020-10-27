More than 30% of Rock voters have cast early ballots; enthusiasm mirrors Reagan era

“It was big, it was a huge turnout,” said Odell, a Stoneville resident who worked her first stint for the elections board for 33 years before retiring in 2012. She was tapped to serve as interim director of the board's office earlier this month after the board's dismissal of Amy Simpson, who ran the office as a senior deputy director.

Odell said she won't be surprised if this year’s figures don’t eventually reach the levels of the ’80s.

Early vote totals from 2016 weren’t immediately available for comparison, but statewide and nationwide, turnout is record-breaking.

Nearly 60% of the number of North Carolina voters to cast ballots during 2016 had already voted by Monday night, according to research by the University of Florida.

About 69 million Americans had voted early by late Monday — nearly half the number to get to the polls four years ago.

The county's early voters have been patient, Odell said, explaining wait times have varied from none at all to an hour-plus.

Required COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions at polling sites have slowed voting, she explained.