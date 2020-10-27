More than 30% of Rock voters have cast early ballots; enthusiasm mirrors Reagan era

WENTWORTH – Janet Odell said voter enthusiasm in Rockingham County makes her think back to the 1980s.
“It’s running like the Reagan era,” said Odell, interim director of the Rockingham County Board of Elections.
Odell was referring to the fact that more than 30% of the county’s registered voters have already cast their ballots during the first 11 days of early voting.
Four polling places opened in Rockingham on Oct. 15 for one-stop early voting and will remain open through Saturday.
Indeed, 21,551 of the county’s 59,616 voters have taken advantage of the chance to mark their ballot early during this heated, pandemic era presidential election.
Another 3,554 absentee ballots have been received and approved by the county's elections board staff.
“Turnout at all our polling sites has been very steady,” Odell said of locations at Madison-Mayodan and Eden public libraries, Salvation Army headquarters in Reidsville and the board of elections office in Wentworth.
Early voting was virtually nonexistent in the 1980s, but Odell said the enthusiasm among this year’s voters and those of that era are parallel.
It was a time when Rockingham County voters got solidly behind Reagan with the county witnessing a voter turnout of almost 80%, records show.
“It was big, it was a huge turnout,” said Odell, a Stoneville resident who worked her first stint for the elections board for 33 years before retiring in 2012. She was tapped to serve as interim director of the board's office earlier this month after the board's dismissal of Amy Simpson, who ran the office as a senior deputy director.
Odell said she won't be surprised if this year’s figures don’t eventually reach the levels of the ’80s.
Early vote totals from 2016 weren’t immediately available for comparison, but statewide and nationwide, turnout is record-breaking.
Nearly 60% of the number of North Carolina voters to cast ballots during 2016 had already voted by Monday night, according to research by the University of Florida.
About 69 million Americans had voted early by late Monday — nearly half the number to get to the polls four years ago.
The county's early voters have been patient, Odell said, explaining wait times have varied from none at all to an hour-plus.
Required COVID-19 pandemic safety precautions at polling sites have slowed voting, she explained.
Poll workers must sanitize booths between voters and there are fewer booths available than in years past. To minimize germ spread, each voter gets a pen to keep.
Odell said the first days of early voting showed the largest turnout.
“Now, it’s kind of dwindled down,” she said.
