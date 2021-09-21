More than $7.2 million approved to acquire flood-prone homes in Lumberton

RALEIGH — Dozens of flood-prone houses in Lumberton will be bought and demolished using a more than $7.2 million grant.
The state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $7,204,669 to improve disaster resilience in Lumberton, according to FEMA. The funding for this grant became available after the damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.
The money will be used to buy and demolish 50 homes in Lumberton that have been repeatedly flooded over the years, according to the federal agency. Located in a Special Flood Hazard Area, removing the homes and converting the parcels to open space will allow natural floodplain functions. It will also allow the homeowners to relocate and eliminate the risk they faced in the floodplain.
Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis called the awarding of the grant welcome news.
"The property owners who will benefit from this program have been impacted by two major hurricanes, Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018," he said. "These events have disrupted their lives, while causing extensive damage to their property. Acquiring these properties will allow homeowners to locate outside the flood areas in a safe environment and is not adversely affected by extreme weather conditions."
The mayor thanked FEMA and N.C. Emergency Management for the two agencies' financial support that has made the recovery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence possible.
"The state appreciates the continued partnership in assisting all homeowners across the state, especially those impacted so hard by Hurricane Florence. It is always good to provide residents with an opportunity to move out of harm's way and save lives and money over the long-term through this process," said Steve McGugan, state hazard mitigation officer.
FEMA's Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funds projects that create long-term solutions to reduce risks from repetitive hazards, according to FEMA. A recent study by the National Institute of Building Sciences found that for every dollar spent on federal mitigation, taxpayers save $6.
FEMA reimburses 75% of eligible project costs and the remaining 25% is covered by the state. FEMA's cost share for this project is $5,403,502 and the state's is $1,801,167. The federal share is reimbursed to the state, which disburses the funds to the local government.