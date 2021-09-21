More than $7.2 million approved to acquire flood-prone homes in Lumberton

RALEIGH — Dozens of flood-prone houses in Lumberton will be bought and demolished using a more than $7.2 million grant.

The state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have approved a hazard mitigation project grant of $7,204,669 to improve disaster resilience in Lumberton, according to FEMA. The funding for this grant became available after the damage caused by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

The money will be used to buy and demolish 50 homes in Lumberton that have been repeatedly flooded over the years, according to the federal agency. Located in a Special Flood Hazard Area, removing the homes and converting the parcels to open space will allow natural floodplain functions. It will also allow the homeowners to relocate and eliminate the risk they faced in the floodplain.

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis called the awarding of the grant welcome news.

"The property owners who will benefit from this program have been impacted by two major hurricanes, Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018," he said. "These events have disrupted their lives, while causing extensive damage to their property. Acquiring these properties will allow homeowners to locate outside the flood areas in a safe environment and is not adversely affected by extreme weather conditions."