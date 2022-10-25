More than 90 artists, musicians and food trucks planned for Holiday Ardmore Art Walk

When they started an art walk in their Ardmore community in September 2020, Emily Clare and Annie Grimes Williams never dreamed that their venture would be as successful as it is today.

The first Ardmore Art Walk had just over 20 artists. The event has now grown to more than 90 artists.

This year, the Holiday Ardmore Art Walk will be held Nov. 5, featuring products from a variety of artists – visual artists in drawing, painting and illustration; woodworkers; potters; jewelers; stained glass and fiber artists and more. The affair will also offer food trucks and performances by musicians.

“We did it the first time and I thought, ‘This is pretty cool,’ Clare said. “Now, it has become one of these events that the neighborhood has embraced. They look forward to it.”

Williams said the event grew each time they held it as more people found out about the festivities.

“People from Ardmore, of course, and then right outside Ardmore who have a connection to the neighborhood somehow,” Williams said. “For those people who don’t live here on our walkable path, we have neighbors who volunteer to host artists in their yards so that we can keep everything nice and walkable.”

Clare is a mixed-media artist and printmaker and the owner of Emily Clare Studio.

Williams is a metalsmith and enamelist who makes jewelry. She is the owner of CopperTide Contemporary Enamel Jewelry and co-organizer of The Metal Mavens, an artist collective.

Supporting artists

The Ardmore Art Walk grew out of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Emily and I would pass each other on our daily walks, and we started commiserating about how all of our opportunities had come to a sudden halt — everything from our shows to gallery opportunities to teaching,” Williams said. “It was all over, and we had no real way to make a living.

She said they came up with the idea for the art walk as a way to promote themselves and fellow artists who were having the same issues.

Williams said the first art walk worked out well for everyone involved in the event.

“It was a beautiful day and people really came out to support everyone,” she said. “I think the neighborhood — the patrons — needed that sort of thing. And we needed the support.”

Clare said the art walk has become a community event.

“You can do one block, or you can walk the whole thing,” she said. “Everybody seems really happy about it. Artists brought other artists together.”

She likes the support they get from neighbors who volunteer their yards for the event.

“They give their yards up for the time period, and the artists get to keep everything they make, moneywise,” Clare said.

There is a nominal registration fee for artists, but they don’t have to pay a commission.

“It’s really an act of love, I think,” she said of neighbors volunteering their yards.

In addition, Ardmore Baptist Church helps out by offering its parking lot, where several sponsors are set up as well as food trucks, Clare said.

“Because of those sponsors, we get to pay those musicians,” she said. “They shouldn’t play for free.”

Initially, the art walk was held twice a year.

Because the September 2020 event was so successful, Clare and Williams had one in December that same year for the holiday season. In 2021, they held art walks in May and November.

“But with so many artists and it growing each time, we realized we did not have the capacity to manage two a year, so we’re just doing one a year now,” Williams said.

Clare and Williams get some help, but they do the bulk of the work for the art walk.

“With everything else coming back and our regular jobs already back and in full swing, it’s a full-time job to try to organize this, too,” Williams said.

Plans are to keep the art walk in mid to late fall every year.

“We figure this is a good time,” Clare said. “It’s after Halloween and before all the other events that are happening for Christmas and (it’s) getting too cold.”

Art and more

Artists include Lindsay Piper Potter, offering Piper + Fig, upcycled textile and fiber art; Woodie Anderson with prints, cards and cloth goods; Kat Lamp—quirky art and design; Millicent Greason with “something for everybody”; Sheridan Watkins of Perennial Peaces will have handcrafted textile jewelry; Ross Mangin of Tre Woodworking will offer handmade functional woodworks; Beth Murray with abstract paintings; Mark Truax of Black Dog Design will offer pop art; Matt Floge Woodworking will have boats, homes and joinery; Julie Perry Pottery with funky functional stoneware; and Nannette Gatti Davis, offering handcrafted sterling silver jewelry.

The food trucks are Taco Bros, Rockin’ Moroccan, Sliders Street Food, Inti Bolivian Coffee House, Camino Bakery, Acadia Foods and Chad’s Chai.

The musicians include Hitchcock Fugitives, Ryan Newcomb, Colin Allured, Matt Ralston and Music at 906 Piano Studio.

Ralston, who lives in Ardmore, is a bagpipe player.

“I’ll be walking around playing here and there,” Ralston said.

Songs he has found to be most popular are “Scotland the Brave,” “Amazing Grace” and “The Skye Boat Song,” a Scottish ballad that has been a theme song of the historical drama television series “Outlander.”

He said he can feel the energy of the neighborhood during the Ardmore Art Walks.

“I can tell it’s a fun environment, that people are coming out and just being outside and looking at art,” he said. “It has a unique feel to it.”