Morehead High School copes with loss of head baseball coach, community friend

EDEN – Many who knew Jeff Roberts described him as a salt-of-the-earth type of a guy. He would not only give anyone in need the shirt off of his back but offered a legacy of teaching, coaching and mentoring youth in the Eden area that will live on for generations.
Roberts, 40, Morehead High School's head baseball coach, died from complications due to organ failure at Novant Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Sunday.
A social studies teacher at Holmes Middle School – whether in the dugout or the classroom – Roberts was known to maintain an open door policy. He welcomed players with questions about baseball, students struggling with homework, or just kids who needed his ear or advice on a personal matter.
When Roberts first took over baseball at Morehead in 2016, he described coaching baseball at his alma mater as his dream job.
He was considered a "player’s coach''— a man who was still young enough to get it done while taking his team through infield warm-ups before a game. As he ripped shots into the infield, or blasted pop-ups to outfielders to shag fly balls, his love and passion for playing and coaching the Panthers were on full display anytime they took the field.
Roberts was a rugged guy with a reputation as tough-as-nails coach who demanded his players stay tuned-in and respect the game. But underneath, Roberts was a kind and gentle soul, players and friends said. While in the heat of competition, directing the action, he often blended in as one of the guys along with the next generation in the dugout.
The game of baseball and service to his community became a true family affair for Roberts. His extended family was constantly by his side during games, helping out with the program. And Roberts treated all of the players and kids in the classroom like extended family, too, friends and colleagues said.
“I don’t have a whole lot of details, but this is a shock and a great loss for our community. Jeff was a great mentor, coach and a friend of mine. He will truly be missed,” Morehead Athletic Director Jon Blackwell said Sunday after receiving news of Roberts' death.
A prayer vigil for Roberts at the Morehead baseball field was attended Sunday evening by hundreds of players, family members and friends who honored his life and community service. Flowers were placed along the baseball diamond in his honor.
“The RCS Family is so very sad to hear that Coach Jeffery Roberts, Jr. has passed away. Coach Roberts was a beloved teacher, coach, colleague, father, family member and friend. We will miss him dearly. Please keep his family, Holmes Middle, MHS Family, RCS Family, and our community in your prayers,'' Rockingham County Schools administrators said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
The school district's Crisis Team attended the vigil to support students, and the team of counselors will be available to students and staff at Holmes Middle and Morehead throughout the week, administrators said in the post.
"Coach Roberts meant so much to us and we pray for all that this impacts. Our hearts are broken and we will be here to support each other. Please continue to pray for all involved,'' the RCS post said.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home of Eden is handling memorial service arrangements. Service details were not available at press time.