Morehead High School copes with loss of head baseball coach, community friend

EDEN – Many who knew Jeff Roberts described him as a salt-of-the-earth type of a guy. He would not only give anyone in need the shirt off of his back but offered a legacy of teaching, coaching and mentoring youth in the Eden area that will live on for generations.

Roberts, 40, Morehead High School's head baseball coach, died from complications due to organ failure at Novant Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem on Sunday.

A social studies teacher at Holmes Middle School – whether in the dugout or the classroom – Roberts was known to maintain an open door policy. He welcomed players with questions about baseball, students struggling with homework, or just kids who needed his ear or advice on a personal matter.

When Roberts first took over baseball at Morehead in 2016, he described coaching baseball at his alma mater as his dream job.

He was considered a "player’s coach''— a man who was still young enough to get it done while taking his team through infield warm-ups before a game. As he ripped shots into the infield, or blasted pop-ups to outfielders to shag fly balls, his love and passion for playing and coaching the Panthers were on full display anytime they took the field.