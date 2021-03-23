Morehead picks up first win of the season versus Northeast Guilford

Morehead answered with a nice 10-play drive on the ensuing possession, culminating with an electric 46 yard TD by running Jacob Svedek. After hitting the gap, the senior bounced to the outside and turned on the jets for the score which put the Panthers on top 7-6 following the kick by Will Twilla with 6:07 remaining in the opening frame.

That momentum carried over to the second period as the defense forced a three-and-out. Then senior Hatcher Hutchins came through with a clutch block on a Rams punt which gave MHS great field position at the 35 yard line. Four plays later, sophomore quarterback Jadan Martin broke free for a 20 yard touchdown run to give Morehead a 14-6 lead with 10:42 to go in the half.

Northeastern seemed poised to cut that lead as they lined up for a 30 yard field goal attempt on their next trip down the field, but the snap was bobbled and the Panthers took over with plenty of time to put more points on the board. MHS continued to run the ball effectively, stringing together another impressive drive culminating with a 1-yard score by Martin to give Morehead a 21-6 lead right before halftime.

The second half started just the way Panthers needed as Svedek scooped up the opening kickoff near his own goal line, then found a seam and bounced to the sideline and sprinted 90 yards to set up a first and goal on the opposing 3 yard line.