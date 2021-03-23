Morehead picks up first win of the season versus Northeast Guilford

EDEN – It’s been several weeks in the making, but Morehead finally got the winless monkey off of their collective backs, courtesy of a dominant 37-12 victory over Northeast Guilford in Mid-State Conference action March 22.
It was a rare version of Monday night high school football, featuring two previously winless teams that have traveled a bumpy road over the course of the first four weeks of the 2021 winter-spring regular season.
Ultimately the victory on the Panthers Homecoming night, proved to be the perfect cure for a team seeking to get back into the heart of the Mid-State race at the midway point of a regular season that is quickly winding down.
Morehead head coach Lin Stadler praised his team after the game, telling the players to enjoy the victory as they prepare for the final stretch.
“I think we’ve gotten a little bit better every week. It’s a good football team, but it’s a young football team. We had some losses last year with players. Like everyone else due to COVID, we lost some starters, so we went from seven defensive starters down to two. When that happens, you are going to have some growing pains,” Stadler said.
Northeast Guilford wasted little time getting on the board in the opening minutes of the game when running back Barry Tate broke through the line on the second play of the first quarter and raced 63 yards, untouched, for a touchdown. The snap on the P.A.T. was no good however, as NEGHS went up 6-0.
Morehead answered with a nice 10-play drive on the ensuing possession, culminating with an electric 46 yard TD by running Jacob Svedek. After hitting the gap, the senior bounced to the outside and turned on the jets for the score which put the Panthers on top 7-6 following the kick by Will Twilla with 6:07 remaining in the opening frame.
That momentum carried over to the second period as the defense forced a three-and-out. Then senior Hatcher Hutchins came through with a clutch block on a Rams punt which gave MHS great field position at the 35 yard line. Four plays later, sophomore quarterback Jadan Martin broke free for a 20 yard touchdown run to give Morehead a 14-6 lead with 10:42 to go in the half.
Northeastern seemed poised to cut that lead as they lined up for a 30 yard field goal attempt on their next trip down the field, but the snap was bobbled and the Panthers took over with plenty of time to put more points on the board. MHS continued to run the ball effectively, stringing together another impressive drive culminating with a 1-yard score by Martin to give Morehead a 21-6 lead right before halftime.
The second half started just the way Panthers needed as Svedek scooped up the opening kickoff near his own goal line, then found a seam and bounced to the sideline and sprinted 90 yards to set up a first and goal on the opposing 3 yard line.
But back-to-back penalties backed Morehead up, forcing them to settle for an 18 yard Twilla field goal instead of a touchdown to increase the MHS advantage to 24-6 with 9:29 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers defense pitched a shutout in the third quarter, and the offense was able to bleed a significant amount of time off of the clock for the remainder of the period which put the writing on the wall in regards to the pending outcome.
Morehead tacked on one more score on a 22 yard touchdown run by Isaiah Johnson which increased the lead to 31-6 with 7:55 remaining in the fourth quarter.
And although the Rams did finally manage to make another mark on the board, courtesy of a 12 yard TD run by Allan Robertson, Morehead closed out strong with a 7 yard touchdown run by Tyler Sams to ice the win.
UP NEXT
Morehead (1-3) hosts Northern Guilford April 2
Northeast Guilford (0-4) will travel to take on Western Alamance, March 26
BOX SCORE
M 7 14 3 13 37
N 6 0 0 6 12
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
N Barry Tate runs 63 yards untouched for a touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 6-0, 11:24
M Jacob Svedek runs 46 yars for a touchdown. P.A.T Twilla good. 7-6 MHS, 6:07
Second Quarter
M Jadan Martin runs 20 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Twilla good. 14-6, 10:42
M Martin runs 1 yard for a touchdown. P.A.T. Twilla 3 good. 21-6, :13
M Twilla kicks 18 yard field goal. 24-6, 9:29
Fourth Quarter
M Isaiah Johnson runs 22 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Twilla good. 31-6, 7:55
N Allan Robertson runs 12 yards for a touchdown. 2-point conversion failed. 31-12, 2:03
M Tyler Sams runs 7 yards for a touchdown. P.A.T. Twilla good. 37-12, 1:02