Morehead’s Twilla inks to kick for Ferrum College

EDEN – Former Morehead kicker Will Twilla recently signed his National Letter of Intent to continue his education and play football at Ferrum College following high school graduation this spring.
In addition to football, he also played golf, baseball, soccer, ran track and was on the swim team.
Twilla said playing multiple sports required extreme discipline due to the countless hours of practices in addition to his studies, but it is an experience that made him a well-rounded student-athlete.
“Training for any sport, you get to know the people and learn your role and how to be a part of a team. As a kicker, I learned I needed to be more of a teammate. It’s not just about you because you are part of something bigger. You have to lift other people up and that way, you can have a positive effect on the team. Playing various sports requires different skill sets, but being a better teammate is something every team needs,” Twilla said.
Joining Twilla on signing day on Morehead’s stage were many of his current and past teammates, coaches as well as fellow students.
Not only was it a special day for Twilla, but also for Panthers head football coach Maurice Torain who took over the program in the spring of 2021.
Twilla is Torain’s first Morehead player to sign to play at the next level and after the signing ceremony the coach said Twilla’s accomplishments on and off the field paved the way for the opportunity at Ferrum. Torain mentioned to the crowd Twilla was his first at MHS to commit to play college ball, but pledged he won’t be the last.
“It makes you feel good to see a kid get an opportunity to play at the next level. We love our football, but we also love to see guys get an opportunity to continue their education and it’s just the cherry on top for him to continue playing football as well. It’s exciting and good to see,” said the coach.
Twilla developed a reputation for his strong leg on the kickoff and was virtually automatic on points after touchdowns.
“He was a great teammate and leader in the locker room and a fantastic kicker. He didn’t get to showcase that as much as I would have liked on field goals, but when he was out there, he got the job done. I’m truly excited to see what he can do at that level,” Torain said.
Entering his senior season, the program was in the midst of a coaching change from Lin Stadler to Torain, which is always difficult for players and it was no different for Twilla.
“It was a lot to get used to at first with the coaching change, but coach Torain actually helped me out a lot with the recruiting process - and when I told him I had committed to Ferrum over a text, he told me I was the first one, which was emotional for me. In the short time I have known him, we’ve gotten along very well and I know that if anyone is going to turn this program around, it is going to be coach Torain, so I’m very thankful to have had the opportunity to play for him. God put him into my life for a reason,” the senior said.
No matter the sport, or the ups and downs along the way, Twilla said what he has learned through athletics is you can never take short cuts if you want to contribute and be a part of something special.
“It’s all about hard work both on and off of the field. If you have the skill, with hard work and the drive, you can accomplish anything. I’m grateful because it is a small percentage of high school football players that get to play in college, so I’m going to make the best of it. It’s just a blessing,” said Twilla.