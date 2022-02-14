Morehead’s Twilla inks to kick for Ferrum College

Twilla is Torain’s first Morehead player to sign to play at the next level and after the signing ceremony the coach said Twilla’s accomplishments on and off the field paved the way for the opportunity at Ferrum. Torain mentioned to the crowd Twilla was his first at MHS to commit to play college ball, but pledged he won’t be the last.

“It makes you feel good to see a kid get an opportunity to play at the next level. We love our football, but we also love to see guys get an opportunity to continue their education and it’s just the cherry on top for him to continue playing football as well. It’s exciting and good to see,” said the coach.

Twilla developed a reputation for his strong leg on the kickoff and was virtually automatic on points after touchdowns.

“He was a great teammate and leader in the locker room and a fantastic kicker. He didn’t get to showcase that as much as I would have liked on field goals, but when he was out there, he got the job done. I’m truly excited to see what he can do at that level,” Torain said.

Entering his senior season, the program was in the midst of a coaching change from Lin Stadler to Torain, which is always difficult for players and it was no different for Twilla.