GREENSBORO — For the second consecutive year — and for the third time in five years — Cone Health’s Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital has been named best hospital in the state, according to Business North Carolina magazine.

Hospitals play a unique role in the health of a community. They provide knee and hip replacements, pacemakers for irregular heartbeats, therapies for digestive problems and other services. They also are at the center of diagnosing and treating complex diseases. And this honor shows Moses Cone is at the top of the list in North Carolina for people to find the important care they need, according to a news release by hospital spokesman Doug Allred.

“There are terrific hospitals with incredible reputations in this state and to be at the top of that list once again is amazing,” said Dr. Mary Jo Cagle, CEO of Cone Health.

“And you can be assured that our exceptional caregivers are providing that same level of excellence in every doctor’s office, in every community pharmacy and in every clinic in every community we serve.”

Cone Health owns and operates one of Rockingham County’s two hospitals, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville.

Business North Carolina uses 25 health care metrics, including data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, patient-satisfaction surveys, statistics on health care-acquired infections, readmissions and mortality rates for common procedures, the release said.

Hospital safety scores from The Leapfrog Group, distinction awards from insurer Blue Cross/ Blue Shield of North Carolina, and national performance ratings from U.S. News & World Report are also factored into the rankings.