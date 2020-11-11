Moss Street Partnership School Awarded $15K learning trail grant

REIDSVILLE — UNC Greensboro’s Moss Street Partnership School was recently awarded a $15,000 N.C. Schools Go Outside (GO) Grant to build an on-campus learning center in the form of a half-mile educational trail.

Funded by the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, construction of the trail is underway. It includes highlighs for learning including signs describing the woodland forest, the value of wildlife corridors, and the role riparian forests play in water quality, for example.

Such educational signs will feature codes with links to further online learning, as well, school leaders said. Three interactive displays will allow for data collection and measurement of temperature, rainfall, wind direction, and elevation level. And the teaching displays will help students understand how the measures relate to wildlife and ecosystem sustainability.

MSPS students will further take ownership of the trail by naming it and creating a logo to represent the nature area, as well as a trail map and guide.