Moss Street Partnership School Awarded $15K learning trail grant

REIDSVILLE — UNC Greensboro’s Moss Street Partnership School was recently awarded a $15,000 N.C. Schools Go Outside (GO) Grant to build an on-campus learning center in the form of a half-mile educational trail.
Funded by the NC Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, construction of the trail is underway. It includes highlighs for learning including signs describing the woodland forest, the value of wildlife corridors, and the role riparian forests play in water quality, for example.
Such educational signs will feature codes with links to further online learning, as well, school leaders said. Three interactive displays will allow for data collection and measurement of temperature, rainfall, wind direction, and elevation level. And the teaching displays will help students understand how the measures relate to wildlife and ecosystem sustainability.
MSPS students will further take ownership of the trail by naming it and creating a logo to represent the nature area, as well as a trail map and guide.
“The new trail is a linear outdoor classroom,” said Moss Street Principal Catina Chestnut, “as it offers Moss Street students the opportunity to experience nature, and our teachers the chance to incorporate the trail into instructional lessons, all while getting physical activity in the process. We are grateful to the City of Reidsville who have volunteered to maintain the trail, along with Rockingham County Education Foundation, to ensure the trail’s completion and sustainability. It’s a legacy project, and it represents our commitment to serve the students and the community for years to come. It’s a great example of our ‘Better Together’ motto.”
Agencies and leaders who contributed to the project include: MSPS Co-Director Christina O’Connor, Chestnut, and colleagues; Jenny Edwards, RCEF executive director; Rodney Shotwell, Rockingham County Schools superintendent; Deirdre Moyer, student and family health education and engagement coordinator at RCS; Preston Mitchell, City of Reidsville city manager; Tony McGee, landscape architect; and Brian Williams, program manager, Dan River Basin Association.
Under the auspices of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, the Heritage Advisory Council advises state agencies and state legislators on the promotion of outdoor recreational activities to preserve North Carolina’s outdoor heritage for future generations. The Council awards N.C. Schools Go Outside (GO) Grants to state K-12 schools so they can engage and teach students in nature.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!